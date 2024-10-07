IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Irish troops determined to fulfil Lebanon mission; Israel marks one year since October 7th attacks

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; security staff start patrolling Dublin Bus buses and Irish property asking prices ‘rising at fastest rate in two years’

Israeli hostages' family members and their supporters attend a protest marking the first anniversary of the October 7th Hamas-led attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and saw an estimated 250 Israelis kidnapped and taken into Gaza. Just under 100 remain in captivity. Since Israel invaded Gaza after October 7th an estimated 41,000 Palestinians have been killed. Photograph: EPA
Irish troops ‘determined to fulfil mission’ in Lebanon

Irish soldiers in Lebanon remain “steadfast in their determination and resilience to fulfil the mission”, the Defence Forces said on Sunday as the Israeli army continued to push across the country’s southern border.

All personnel are accounted for and well, the Defence Forces said, as “the lines of engagement” moved north of UN Post 6-52, the post manned by the Irish soldiers taking part in the UN peacekeeping operation.

  • Making the case for pettiness in the workplace: The other week an economist at the University of Chicago named Chris Blattman posted 10 pieces of advice on X about how to email a professor or another senior member of the professional classes. One thing about his guidance that got my attention was the response it sparked from another professor about how arcane professional email etiquette can be. “I got yelled at multiple times at Cravath for not listing the partners’ names in order of seniority on emails,” wrote Berkeley Law School’s Andrew Baker. “Gotta know the rules.”

October 7th: A year of war

Listen | 33:50

