Your top stories on Monday: Irish troops determined to fulfil Lebanon mission; Israel marks one year since October 7th attacks

Irish troops ‘determined to fulfil mission’ in Lebanon
Irish soldiers in Lebanon remain “steadfast in their determination and resilience to fulfil the mission”, the Defence Forces said on Sunday as the Israeli army continued to push across the country’s southern border.
All personnel are accounted for and well, the Defence Forces said, as “the lines of engagement” moved north of UN Post 6-52, the post manned by the Irish soldiers taking part in the UN peacekeeping operation.
- Children’s science museum cost fears rise as detail of €560,000 legal bill emerges: The Office of Public Works paid more than €300,000 in legal fees to a private charity, as well as its own costs, in an arbitration case on the proposed building of a national children’s science museum in Dublin.
- Irish property asking prices rising at fastest rate in two years - MyHome.ie: House “asking prices” are rising at their fastest rate in two years, and one in seven homes is selling for 20 per cent above those figures, according to the latest quarterly house price report from MyHome.ie.
- Ireland a ‘playground’ for Russian spies due to poor security status: Ireland is “ground zero” among EU countries as a target for hybrid attacks and influence operations by Russia, the Dáil’s only TD with high-ranking military experience has said.
- Pilot Dublin Bus security scheme to tackle antisocial behaviour starts on Monday: A pilot scheme aimed at enhancing safety and security across the Dublin Bus network begins on Monday.
- Bantry floods: Minister pledges to speed up culvert works: Plans to improve the culvert system in Bantry will be expedited a Minister has said after heavy rains led to flood waters causing millions of euros of damage in the west Cork town over the weekend.
- Weather forecast: There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, some heavy. Rain will develop in the southeast late in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees. There will be clear spells and isolated showers in most areas early tonight but cloud and rain in the southeast. This rain will extend further to the north and west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees.
- A couple’s car was stolen for 10 days. Their insurance ordeal with Allianz lasted months: A couple who had their car stolen from outside their Dublin home at the start of the year spent the best part of 10 months trying and failing to get their insurance company to do what you might imagine it is paid to do.
- Making the case for pettiness in the workplace: The other week an economist at the University of Chicago named Chris Blattman posted 10 pieces of advice on X about how to email a professor or another senior member of the professional classes. One thing about his guidance that got my attention was the response it sparked from another professor about how arcane professional email etiquette can be. “I got yelled at multiple times at Cravath for not listing the partners’ names in order of seniority on emails,” wrote Berkeley Law School’s Andrew Baker. “Gotta know the rules.”
- Ken Early: There is an obvious solution to Man Utd’s managerial woes: The club’s denial of reality has been repaid by its worst ever start to a Premier League season.
- Hizbullah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary: Hizbullah rockets hit Israel’s third-largest city of Haifa, police said early on Monday, and Israeli media reported 10 injured in the country’s north on the first anniversary of the Gaza war, which has spread in the Middle East.
- Visiting Normandy: a crossroads of history, from the Bayeaux Tapestry to D-Day: French was my favourite subject at school, writes Fergal McCarthy. Each September we’d get a new edition of a French book called Hexagon and I’d take myself off to bed for hours reading up on escargots and boules, stripy-top wearing cyclists and Johnny Hallyday’s musical output in the 80s.
