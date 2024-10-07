Your top stories on Monday: Irish troops determined to fulfil Lebanon mission; Israel marks one year since October 7th attacks

Israeli hostages' family members and their supporters attend a protest marking the first anniversary of the October 7th Hamas-led attack, which killed 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and saw an estimated 250 Israelis kidnapped and taken into Gaza. Just under 100 remain in captivity. Since Israel invaded Gaza after October 7th an estimated 41,000 Palestinians have been killed. Photograph: EPA

Irish soldiers in Lebanon remain “steadfast in their determination and resilience to fulfil the mission”, the Defence Forces said on Sunday as the Israeli army continued to push across the country’s southern border.

All personnel are accounted for and well, the Defence Forces said, as “the lines of engagement” moved north of UN Post 6-52, the post manned by the Irish soldiers taking part in the UN peacekeeping operation.

A couple’s car was stolen for 10 days. Their insurance ordeal with Allianz lasted months: A couple who had their car stolen from outside their Dublin home at the start of the year spent the best part of 10 months trying and failing to get their insurance company to do what you might imagine it is paid to do.

Making the case for pettiness in the workplace: The other week an economist at the University of Chicago named Chris Blattman posted 10 pieces of advice on X about how to email a professor or another senior member of the professional classes. One thing about his guidance that got my attention was the response it sparked from another professor about how arcane professional email etiquette can be. “I got yelled at multiple times at Cravath for not listing the partners’ names in order of seniority on emails,” wrote Berkeley Law School’s Andrew Baker. “Gotta know the rules.”

Ken Early: There is an obvious solution to Man Utd’s managerial woes: The club’s denial of reality has been repaid by its worst ever start to a Premier League season.

Hizbullah strikes Israel on Gaza war anniversary: Hizbullah rockets hit Israel’s third-largest city of Haifa, police said early on Monday, and Israeli media reported 10 injured in the country’s north on the first anniversary of the Gaza war, which has spread in the Middle East.

Visiting Normandy: a crossroads of history, from the Bayeaux Tapestry to D-Day: French was my favourite subject at school, writes Fergal McCarthy. Each September we’d get a new edition of a French book called Hexagon and I’d take myself off to bed for hours reading up on escargots and boules, stripy-top wearing cyclists and Johnny Hallyday’s musical output in the 80s.

