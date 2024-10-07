Pilot Dublin Bus security scheme to tackle antisocial behaviour starts on Monday

A pilot scheme aimed at enhancing safety and security across the Dublin Bus network begins on Monday.

The 20-week pilot known as Safer Journeys Team, which is the first in the company’s history, results from recommendations made by independent security experts on safety concerns.

This will initially consist of two dedicated mobile units, with one operating on Dublin’s northside and the other on the southside.

These teams will operate daily from 2pm to 2am Sunday to Thursday, and 4pm to 4am Friday and Saturday, covering peak hours of travel and late-night services.

Dublin Bus believes that “their presence will provide visible, reassuring support to customers and employees, assisting in various situations – ranging from offering guidance to responding quickly to security-related incidents”.

According to Dublin Bus, over the past five years the number of reported anti-social behaviour incidents on their services has doubled – which it says reflects broader societal trends in the capital.

Dublin Bus said it had been “actively working” to address this issue, through increased co-operation with An Garda Síochána and strong community work across the city and county.

However, “the rise in incidents underscores the need for additional measures to ensure customers and employees feel safe when using the bus”, the company said.

The Safer Journeys Team will be strategically located in areas identified as priorities based on feedback and data analysis. Their role will complement existing safety measures such as on-board CCTV, driver training and close co-operation with the Garda.

Dublin Bus said it would carefully monitor the impact of the Safer Journeys Team throughout the pilot, gathering feedback from customers and employees. Metrics such as incident response times, customer satisfaction and overall incident numbers will be reviewed to evaluate the effectiveness of the programme.

Billy Hann, chief executive of Dublin Bus, explained that the Safer Journeys Team is a “key step” in its commitment to making every journey on Dublin Bus a safer journey.

Welcoming the introduction of the scheme, secretary general of the National Bus and Rail Union, Dermot O’Leary, and Siptu transport sector organiser John Murphy said every driver has the “right to be safe and protected while at work”.

However, he said, “this is not a silver bullet and the need for a dedicated Garda Public Transport Unit remains”.