Your top stories on Monday: Former Irish Army Ranger killed fighting for Ukraine; Irish homebuyers paying ‘10% above asking price’

Former Irish Army Ranger killed while fighting for Ukraine
A former member of the Defence Forces’ elite Army Ranger Wing who was killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine had previously lost an eye in an explosion following an attack there.
Robert Deegan (29), from Newbridge, Co Kildare, was fatally wounded while fighting for Ukraine last Thursday, though news of his death in action emerged on Sunday.
It was unclear whether his remains had been recovered by his Ukrainian colleagues, though several sources in Ireland said they believed those efforts were still under way.
