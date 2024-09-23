IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Former Irish Army Ranger killed fighting for Ukraine; Irish homebuyers paying ‘10% above asking price’

Here are the stories you need to start your day including nine alleged military cargo flights to Israel ‘used Irish airspace’; and Michael D Higgins accuses Israel of leaking letter

Robert Deegan (29), from Newbridge, Co Kildare, a former member of the the Defence Forces’ elite Army Ranger Wing, was fatally wounded while fighting for Ukraine last Thursday.
Mon Sept 23 2024 - 08:09
Former Irish Army Ranger killed while fighting for Ukraine

A former member of the Defence Forces’ elite Army Ranger Wing who was killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine had previously lost an eye in an explosion following an attack there.

Robert Deegan (29), from Newbridge, Co Kildare, was fatally wounded while fighting for Ukraine last Thursday, though news of his death in action emerged on Sunday.

It was unclear whether his remains had been recovered by his Ukrainian colleagues, though several sources in Ireland said they believed those efforts were still under way.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

  • Opinion: The office is not the only solution: Remember the good old days? When office corridors buzzed with the sound of ideas bouncing between senior executives and junior recruits? And the kitchens!

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters