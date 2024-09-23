Former Irish Army Ranger killed while fighting for Ukraine previously lost an eye in explosion

A former member of the Defence Forces’ elite Army Ranger Wing who was killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine had previously lost an eye in an explosion following an attack there.

Robert Deegan (29), from Newbridge, Co Kildare, was fatally wounded while fighting for Ukraine last Thursday, though news of his death in action emerged on Sunday.

It was unclear whether his remains had been recovered by his Ukrainian colleagues, though several sources in Ireland said they believed those efforts were still under way.

Though Mr Deegan appears to have had no ties to Ukraine predating the Russian invasion in February 2022, it is understood he had a strong conviction the Russians must be defeated.

Sources described him as a very principled man who was determined to play his role to fight on the Ukrainian side and was always intent on returning to rejoin the war even after suffering injuries there two years ago.

In October 2022, as he was travelling in a vehicle while on active duties, he was caught up in an improvised explosive attack. Mr Deegan suffered serious injuries, including to his face, and lost an eye as a result.

He was evacuated back to Ireland and underwent medical treatment and rehabilitation before returning to Ukraine earlier this year. He was a member of Special Unit Stugna in Ukraine, a special forces unit involved in complex and dangerous missions.

Robert Deegan who was wounded before was killed on Thursday in Ukraine

It is understood he was fatally wounded while covering his team’s retreat from an area during fighting with Russian forces.

Mr Deegan had joined the Defence Forces 11 years ago and secured a coveted place in the Army Ranger Wing in 2017. His father is a former Defence Forces member, who was also in the Army Ranger Wing, and his brother is a serving member of military. Sources described them as a very well regarded military family.

Mr Deegan worked in the emergency services for a period, outside his time in the Defence Forces. Sources described him as a high performing athlete when he was in his teens and into his 20s, though his military career took precedence as he got older.

Speaking in New York, where he addressed the United Nations Summit of the Future yesterday, President Michael D Higgins extended his condolences to the family of the former Irish soldier, describing his killing as a “terrible tragedy”.

In reply to queries, the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of reports” and was providing consular assistance. “As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases,” it added.

The Defence Forces was also contacted for comment on Sunday. It is understood some of the dead man’s family and loved ones were still being traced to be informed of his death.

In August, 20-year-old Alex Ryzhuk from Rathmines in south Dublin was officially deemed missing in action by the Ukrainian military while serving on the frontline in the war against Russia.

According to a Ukrainian medic familiar with the incident, Mr Ryzhuk, who went by the name “Irlandets” (“Irishman” in Ukrainian), was killed in a suspected Russian drone attack.