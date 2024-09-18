IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland ‘needs 52,000 new homes’ a year; nine killed, thousands hurt as Hizbullah pagers explode

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the Ploughing Championships

Members of the Shanahoe National School Band dancing before the opening of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Wed Sept 18 2024 - 08:04
State needs 52,000 new homes a year to meet shortfall - Central Bank

The State must build 52,000 homes a year for the next 25 years or 68,000 over the next 10 years to resolve the current housing shortfall, the Central Bank has warned.

In a special report accompanying its latest quarterly bulletin, the regulator said the housing market has been subject to a decade of undersupply “during which house price and rental growth have outstripped income growth and stretched affordability”.

It noted there were four new workers for every one house built over the last 10 years.

News in Ireland

Ploughing Championships
Crowds enjoying the warm weather at the Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. Photograph: PA

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

Sports

  • Clodagh McCambridge eyes a sister act for Armagh: The difference a week can make. For a few whirlwind days at the end of July, the McCambridge household in Lurgan pulsed like it was the very epicentre of Gaelic games. Because, in many ways, that’s exactly what it was.

World

Life & Style

READ MORE

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters