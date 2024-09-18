Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland ‘needs 52,000 new homes’ a year; nine killed, thousands hurt as Hizbullah pagers explode

State needs 52,000 new homes a year to meet shortfall - Central Bank
The State must build 52,000 homes a year for the next 25 years or 68,000 over the next 10 years to resolve the current housing shortfall, the Central Bank has warned.
In a special report accompanying its latest quarterly bulletin, the regulator said the housing market has been subject to a decade of undersupply “during which house price and rental growth have outstripped income growth and stretched affordability”.
It noted there were four new workers for every one house built over the last 10 years.
