Your top stories on Wednesday: Ireland ‘needs 52,000 new homes’ a year; nine killed, thousands hurt as Hizbullah pagers explode

The State must build 52,000 homes a year for the next 25 years or 68,000 over the next 10 years to resolve the current housing shortfall, the Central Bank has warned.

In a special report accompanying its latest quarterly bulletin, the regulator said the housing market has been subject to a decade of undersupply “during which house price and rental growth have outstripped income growth and stretched affordability”.

It noted there were four new workers for every one house built over the last 10 years.

‘You need your stamina for going around’: Ploughing Championships kick off under sunny skies: With a 6.50am early rise, breakfast at home was off the table for John McKeown, but he was not going to brave a day at the National Ploughing Championships on an empty stomach.

Where did it all go wrong for pub group Press Up?: Dublin hit peak Press Up in January 2022 when the hospitality group run by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan opened Mama Yo, a 154-seat Chinese restaurant on Camden Street in Dublin.

Buying a second-hand car? Here’s what to check and how to get a better deal: Thinking of buying a car? Not everyone wants to spend €40,000, the average price of a new car in Ireland, when it loses value as soon as you drive off the forecourt. Most people buy second-hand.

Clodagh McCambridge eyes a sister act for Armagh: The difference a week can make. For a few whirlwind days at the end of July, the McCambridge household in Lurgan pulsed like it was the very epicentre of Gaelic games. Because, in many ways, that’s exactly what it was.

‘I’m trying to build a social life, but how can I when my parents call to see me all the time?’: This week Trish Murphy deals with a query from someone whose parents are downsizing, and house-hunting close to me. As such, they are often in the area, and ask can they call in on the weekends. “I’m trying to build a social life/plan for myself now, but how can I when my parents want to see me all the time?”

