Disadvantaged backgrounds impact student outcomes, says report

The project reviewed the allocation of resources to address educational disadvantage at school level. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Differences in outcomes persist between Deis and non-Deis schools as well as for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, and Traveller and Roma students, a new review has found.

It says similar to other countries, gender gaps are also visible, particularly at post-primary level.

The Department of Education commissioned the OECD Education for Inclusive Societies project to conduct a review of Ireland’s resource allocation approach to address educational disadvantage at school level. It stressed it was not a review of the overall Deis programme, but would inform future policy development in the area.

The Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (Deis) programme aims to reduce educational disadvantage. It is a Department of Education policy and, under the programme, schools with the highest number of students at risk of educational disadvantage get extra resources.

One in four of all students are supported through the Deis programme in 1,196 schools nationwide, according to the department.

The review says Ireland demonstrates strong performance in reading, mathematics and science, and equity outcomes internationally across primary and post-primary levels while the socioeconomic gap in educational attainment is narrower than on average across OECD countries.

However, it adds: “Despite these accomplishments, differences in outcomes persist for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, and Traveller and Roma students. Similar to other countries, gender gaps are also visible, particularly at the post-primary level. Despite improvements over the last decade, gaps between Deis and non-Deis schools persist.”

It says there is limited coordination and integration of services across departments to support students at risk of educational disadvantage.

“Furthermore, while sharing of good practices exists, it could be further promoted,” it says.

The review also found that staff shortages were particularly affecting the most disadvantaged schools and the diversity of staff remains an area for development.

The OECD team recommended targeted efforts to attract and retain diverse professionals for a career in disadvantaged schools.

The review notes that not all disadvantaged students are covered under the Deis programme, depending on a school’s concentration.

“Covering all disadvantaged students reduces the harmful effects of potential misclassification of schools,” it says.

“Moreover, the current range of measures and resources besides Deis could be integrated into a more coherent overall framework to address social disadvantage. Indeed, a full coverage of the target group(s), irrespective of their geographical environment, also means that all schools would be accountable for the achievement of equal opportunities.”

Minister for Education Norma Foley. Photograph: Alan Betson

Minister for Education Norma Foley said there were many students not attending Deis schools who were also at risk of educational disadvantage.

“This OECD report will help us to provide resources in a targeted manner to all students at risk of educational disadvantage,” she said.

Ms Foley added that over the coming months her department would work with other Government departments and agencies, education partners and stakeholders to develop the recommendations set out in the report into “tangible actions”.

“We will also consider the potential to implement more immediate actions for the coming school year,” she said.