Connacht left with regrets as they lose to Racing 92 despite extra man for most of game

Challenge Cup quarter-final: Connacht 40 Racing 92 43

Connacht’s European odyssey is over for another season – the power and pace of Racing 92 simply too strong for the Irish side.

The French outfit, bossed by scrumhalf and man of the match Nolann le Garrec, showed all their pedigree at Dexcom Stadium, despite playing with only 14 men after just 13 minutes.

Their relentless pressure in defence, their strength at both the breakdown and in the collisions was dominant, ensuring they prevailed.

Thus it was a hugely disappointing result for the home side as they let the game get out of sight in the second half. Although they showed all their character to come within three by the 80th minute, in the end it was another heartbreaking conclusion to their European campaign and an opportunity lost.

It was all the more disappointing, having led the fixture after 30 minutes, and playing with an extra man, but found themselves just four points head at the break.

Connacht produced the perfect opening, scoring a try within two minutes after capitalising on two penalties, Finlay Bealham helping Bundee Aki to touch down, and JJ Hanrahan added the extras.

Racing 92 replied by the sixth minute, a perfect kick from outhalf Dan Lancaster provided left wing Wame Naituvi with the score. However when Aki delivered a surge towards the line, Cian Prendergast did the finishing to put Connacht into a 14-5 lead.

The home side was in control when awarded a penalty try, resulting in a red card for Naituvi, and the signs were positive as Connacht took a 21-5 lead. Yet it galvanised the French outfit. Two successive penalties sent to touch resulted in Diego Escobar crossing, and although Lancaster missed the conversion, the French side took control. Within minutes the man of the match Nolann le Garrec delivered their third try to close the gap to 21-15.

Connacht’s Finn Treacy tackled high by Wame Naituvi of Racing resulting in a red card. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

There was no let up for either side. Within minutes Connacht were back down the field with try number four – Hugh Gavin instrumental in opening up space and captain Cian Prendergast delivering in the corner. But the French side capitalised immediately, and from a penalty to touch, they unleashed their drive – the power of the pack proving unstoppable, with centre Tuisova adding his weight to score, closing the gap to 28-24 at half time.

Although a superb tackle from Finlay Bealham had halted some momentum for the visitors before half-time, within minutes of the restart, the visitors had narrowed that gap to just one point with a Lancaster penalty.

Despite their numerical disadvantage they looked the more likely to prevail, particularly after taking the lead for the first time after 50 minutes when scrumhalf Le Garrec added to his tally and Owen Farrell stretched that lead with a drop goal for a 28-37 lead.

With all the pressure on the home side, they could not deliver as Racing had grabbed the momentum and control. By the 64th minute the French outfit looked the more likely to prevail, scrumhalf Le Garrec adding another penalty all but diminishing the likelihood of Connacht recovering.

There was some consolation for the home side when they scored two late tries – Ben Murphy in the 72nd minute, and thanks to the power of replacement Paul Boyle who provided Cathal Forde with a 79th-minute try, Hanrahan converting to leave just three between the sides. But it was too late – the French resistance in defence and power in attack was too much for Connacht to overcome.

Connacht: Mack Hansen; Shane Jennings, Hugh Gavin, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; JJ Hanrahan, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Joe Joyce, Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Paul Boyle, Matthew Devine, Josh Ioane, Cathal Forde.

Racing 92: Sam James; Wame Naituvi, Vinaya Habosi, Josua Tuisova, Max Spring (capt); Dan Lancaster, Nolann le Garrec; Eddy Ben Arous, Diego Escobar, Demba Bamba, Boris Palu, Will Rowlands, Maxime Baudonne, Junior Kpoku, Jordan Joseph. Replacements: Robin Couly, Guram Gogichashvili, Lehopoame Leota, Romain Taofifenua, Shingi Manyarara, Donovan Taofifenua, Owen Farrell, Henry Chavancy.