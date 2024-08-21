Just 46 fines issued by councils for dog fouling last year

A recent survey conducted among the blind and vision impaired found over a third of respondents were affected by dog waste in public spaces. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When it comes to dog fouling on public footpaths, local authorities have put their foot in it by revealing just how seldom they kick up a stink with errant pet owners.

Vision Ireland, the organisation representing the blind and vision impaired, has discovered that just 46 fixed penalties were issued for the offence during 2023.

That represents an average of just 1.5 fines per local authority it obtained data for, and a reduction of 36 fines on the previous year, the charity claimed.

Appealing for dog owners and councils to clean up their act, Vision Ireland noted how fouling can cause serious health and safety issues for those using mobility aids.

And yet of the 31 local authorities surveyed, more than half (18) issued not a single fine during the year. Kerry County Council had the highest number at 13.

A recent survey it conducted among the blind and vision impaired found over a third of respondents were affected by dog waste in public spaces.

“Not only does dog fouling present a slipping hazard, but it can also be a problem for white cane users whose canes are often dirtied by faeces,” the charity noted.

While the number across the country was low, Vision Ireland welcomed efforts by local authorities to help reduce dog fouling, citing awareness campaigns in particular.

Meath County Council, it noted, developed responsible dog ownership information leaflets while Clare County Council provides dog litter bags at its area offices and other busy locations.

“Both Tipperary County Council and Longford County Council provide Mutt Mitts, which allow dog owners to dispose of dog waste safely,” it said.

Vision Ireland also looked at the issue of cars parked on footpaths, and found considerably higher levels of enforcement, with more than 22,000 fines issued during the same year.

In its survey, 70 per cent of respondents identified parked cars as blocking their route when using public paths.

“Parked cars and dog waste are two of the biggest hazards people who are blind and vision impaired face on our footpaths,” said Kevin Kelly, the organisation’s head of policy, promoting its Clear Our Paths campaign.

“The number of parking fines issued alone is astounding and gives an idea of the many thousands of obstacles people who are blind and vision impaired face when they’re out and about.”