Irishman (60s) dies in fall from hotel balcony in Thailand

Consular assistance being provided following death of man in popular Thai holiday resort

Pattaya is a popular holiday destination with Irish people. Photograph: Getty Images
Colm Keena
Tue Aug 20 2024 - 09:56

An Irishman in his sixties has died after he fell from the balcony of a luxury hotel in Thailand.

The man (67) is reported to have fallen from the 31st floor of a hotel in the popular holiday destination of Pattaya. The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the death and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

More to follow ...

