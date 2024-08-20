Irishman (60s) dies in fall from hotel balcony in Thailand

An Irishman in his sixties has died after he fell from the balcony of a luxury hotel in Thailand.

The man (67) is reported to have fallen from the 31st floor of a hotel in the popular holiday destination of Pattaya. The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the death and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case.”

More to follow ...