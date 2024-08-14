Your top stories on Wednesday: Homebuyers face affordability gap of €80,000 outside Dublin; prisoners hospitalised after suspected drug overdoses

Well-wishers turned out in force to celebrate with old and bronze medal winning swimmer Daniel Wiffen during his homecoming event in Magheralin in Co Down last night. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

More than 80 per cent of Irish estate agents believe property prices are either “expensive” or “very expensive”, according to a new report by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

Despite this assessment, the report predicts house prices will increase by a further 4.5 per cent in the coming 12 months on the back of limited supply, high construction costs, population growth and “persistent delays in the planning”.

White-tailed sea eagles continue to be reintroduced to Ireland thanks to a project between the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Golden Eagle Trust and Norwegian partners. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

How Irish farmers were won over to white-tailed sea eagles: Seventeen years ago when the first white-tailed sea eagles landed from Norway at Kerry Airport in Farranfore, they were met with placards and protests. Farmers feared their lambs would be plucked from the Macgillicuddy’s Reeks by the return of the biggest birds of prey in Ireland.

Buying a home on your own: Here is how to navigate the perils and pitfalls: About 30 per cent of first-time buyers last year bought on their own. Borrowing hundreds of thousands of euro by yourself is a big deal. It is likely to be the biggest financial commitment you will ever make, and paying back this loan may shape your finances for decades to come. If you’re thinking of buying solo, here’s how to weigh up the choice.

Daniel Wiffen said he felt sick after swimming in the Seine for the men's 10km marathon race the Olympic Games in Paris Paris 2024. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sick swimmers not make a good look for Olympic organisers: Ask yourself, would you swim in the river Seine? Visually, it looked much like the river Liffey does from O’Connell Bridge. Peering down at the start/finish point for the 10km marathon race at Pont Alexandre III last Friday, the water varied in colour from green to brown depending on how the light hit the surface, writes Johnny Watterson.

As an Irish person in Australia, I can try to think of myself as suave and worldly, but I’m not: You can try to seem worldly as an Irish person living abroad. You can go to the National Gallery and stare knowingly at a fire exit you have mistaken for a piece of modern art, nodding sagely as people stroll past you and you murmur “challenging stuff” in a serious tone, writes Laura Kennedy.

