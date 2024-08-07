Your top stories on Wednesday: Harrington makes history in Paris; Garda operation for Starmer visit could be undermined by expenses row

She did it. In what was her last ever international fight, Kellie Harrington came to the gilded courts of Roland-Garros and kept stockpiling firsts. She was smooth and clinical, like she has been all through the boxing competition here. And it brought her to a place no Irish boxer has ever been.

By beating Wenlu Yang of China in a split decision, the Dublin fighter became the first Irish woman to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in any sport. She is the first Irish boxer, male or female, to make a gold medal fight in multiple Olympics, not to mind win them both. She is the greatest Irish Olympic boxer in history. She is eternal, writes Malachy Clerkin.

“It gives hope to all these young kids, all these teenagers, it gives hope to them,” she said afterwards. “But this one was for me!”

Miriam Lord: Kellie Harrington the gem of Diamond Park as crowd roars on their double Olympic champion

Exchequer returns show Government finances in rude health: It may be the dog days of August, but the Exchequer returns remain one of the most closely watched indicators of the Government’s finances. The latest numbers published on Tuesday will have made for happy reading for the Government, with the tax take up and VAT in particular coming in strong. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Olympics Day 12: Irish in action and best of the rest as Rhasidat Adeleke goes in 400m semi-final: Ireland’s big track hope Rhasidat Adeleke is back for a late-evening semi-final of the women’s 400m and, on the evidence of her efficient win in the heat, the 21-year-old from Tallaght in Co Dublin is in peak condition and should advance onwards to the final on Friday as a medal contender.

Kamala Harris introduces running mate Tim Walz at raucous Philadelphia rally: Kamala Harris introduced her running mate Tim Walz as “the kind of vice-president America deserves” at a raucous rally in Philadelphia that showcased Democratic unity and enthusiasm for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the November election.

‘How did I not see that my son was turning out like his father?’: “I feel as if a veil has just been pulled from my eyes and I am a bit horrified that I have allowed something to develop by ignoring it” - Trish Murphy responds to her latest reader query.

In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry - Health and Family Editor Damian Cullen had already ticked off a long list of diets before he hit on intermittent fasting and three years later, and 16kg lighter, he has stuck to the plan. He eats in an eight-hour window. In this episode of In the News, first published in March 2024, Damian explains how it works for him. Dietician Sarah Keogh gives the expert view.

Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry Listen | 23:24

