Your top stories on Wednesday: Harrington makes history in Paris; Garda operation for Starmer visit could be undermined by expenses row

Kellie Harrington makes history as she wins a second Olympic gold medal in Paris
She did it. In what was her last ever international fight, Kellie Harrington came to the gilded courts of Roland-Garros and kept stockpiling firsts. She was smooth and clinical, like she has been all through the boxing competition here. And it brought her to a place no Irish boxer has ever been.
By beating Wenlu Yang of China in a split decision, the Dublin fighter became the first Irish woman to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in any sport. She is the first Irish boxer, male or female, to make a gold medal fight in multiple Olympics, not to mind win them both. She is the greatest Irish Olympic boxer in history. She is eternal, writes Malachy Clerkin.
“It gives hope to all these young kids, all these teenagers, it gives hope to them,” she said afterwards. “But this one was for me!”
News in Ireland
- Hundreds of mother and baby home survivors receive first redress payments: More than 450 survivors of mother and baby institutions have been given payments as part of a new redress scheme which opened for applications in March.
- Row over expenses threatens Garda operation for Starmer Dublin visit: A major policing operation for the Ireland-England soccer international next month and Keir Starmer’s first visit to the Republic as British prime minister could be undermined by a row between rank-and-file gardaí and Garda management over expenses.
- Bus Éireann halved losses last year as passenger journeys topped 100m: Bus Éireann halved it losses last year as its passenger numbers topped 100 million for the first time, its annual report shows. The company carried out 107 million so-called passenger journeys in 2023. That was up 19.5 per cent over the previous year.
- Almost €100m worth of illicit drugs seized at ports and airports in first half of 2024: The over €98.4 million worth of drugs confiscated at the transport hubs by the authorities in the six months up to the end of June is more than the full-year totals for four of the previous five years.
- Weather forecast: This morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will become drier and brighter in most areas through the afternoon and evening, but turning cloudy in the southwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle here by evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest to west winds easing later, reports Met Éireann.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
The Big Read
- Miriam Lord: Kellie Harrington the gem of Diamond Park as crowd roars on their double Olympic champion
Opinion
- Michael McDowell: Is the Metrolink really the best way to provide a rail link to Dublin Airport?
- Kathy Sheridan: Laws on wearing masks are just one of the difficult balancing acts to come
Business
- Exchequer returns show Government finances in rude health: It may be the dog days of August, but the Exchequer returns remain one of the most closely watched indicators of the Government’s finances. The latest numbers published on Tuesday will have made for happy reading for the Government, with the tax take up and VAT in particular coming in strong. Barry O’Halloran has the details.
Sports
- Olympics Day 12: Irish in action and best of the rest as Rhasidat Adeleke goes in 400m semi-final: Ireland’s big track hope Rhasidat Adeleke is back for a late-evening semi-final of the women’s 400m and, on the evidence of her efficient win in the heat, the 21-year-old from Tallaght in Co Dublin is in peak condition and should advance onwards to the final on Friday as a medal contender.
World
- Kamala Harris introduces running mate Tim Walz at raucous Philadelphia rally: Kamala Harris introduced her running mate Tim Walz as “the kind of vice-president America deserves” at a raucous rally in Philadelphia that showcased Democratic unity and enthusiasm for the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the November election.
In Pictures: Kellie Harrington savours another golden moment as she makes Olympic history
Fans of Caspar David Friedrich have been on a pilgrimage to honour the German landscape painter
Kneecap review: Ingenious blend of self-mythology and self-deprecation really does recall A Hard Day’s Night
Morning briefing: the stories you need to read today
- ‘How did I not see that my son was turning out like his father?’: “I feel as if a veil has just been pulled from my eyes and I am a bit horrified that I have allowed something to develop by ignoring it” - Trish Murphy responds to her latest reader query.
Podcast Highlights
- In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry - Health and Family Editor Damian Cullen had already ticked off a long list of diets before he hit on intermittent fasting and three years later, and 16kg lighter, he has stuck to the plan. He eats in an eight-hour window. In this episode of In the News, first published in March 2024, Damian explains how it works for him. Dietician Sarah Keogh gives the expert view.
Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters