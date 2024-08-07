IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Harrington makes history in Paris; Garda operation for Starmer visit could be undermined by expenses row

Olympics: Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates winning the gold medal after victory in the 60kg final in Paris. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Wed Aug 07 2024 - 07:53

Kellie Harrington makes history as she wins a second Olympic gold medal in Paris

She did it. In what was her last ever international fight, Kellie Harrington came to the gilded courts of Roland-Garros and kept stockpiling firsts. She was smooth and clinical, like she has been all through the boxing competition here. And it brought her to a place no Irish boxer has ever been.

By beating Wenlu Yang of China in a split decision, the Dublin fighter became the first Irish woman to successfully defend an Olympic gold medal in any sport. She is the first Irish boxer, male or female, to make a gold medal fight in multiple Olympics, not to mind win them both. She is the greatest Irish Olympic boxer in history. She is eternal, writes Malachy Clerkin.

“It gives hope to all these young kids, all these teenagers, it gives hope to them,” she said afterwards. “But this one was for me!”

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

  • Exchequer returns show Government finances in rude health: It may be the dog days of August, but the Exchequer returns remain one of the most closely watched indicators of the Government’s finances. The latest numbers published on Tuesday will have made for happy reading for the Government, with the tax take up and VAT in particular coming in strong. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

  • In the News Podcast: Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry - Health and Family Editor Damian Cullen had already ticked off a long list of diets before he hit on intermittent fasting and three years later, and 16kg lighter, he has stuck to the plan. He eats in an eight-hour window. In this episode of In the News, first published in March 2024, Damian explains how it works for him. Dietician Sarah Keogh gives the expert view.

Intermittent fasting: the good, the bad and the hungry

Listen | 23:24

