Row over expenses threatens Garda operation for Starmer Dublin visit

A major policing operation for the Ireland-England soccer international next month and Keir Starmer’s first visit to the Republic as British prime minister could be undermined by a row between rank-and-file gardaí and Garda management over expenses.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents more than 11,000 gardaí in the 14,100-strong force, is threatening a work-to-rule if its demands on expenses are not met.

The association is angry that travel and subsistence rates to reimburse Garda members for work on major operations, including long distances from their home stations, are still at 2002 levels. The rates were cut by 25 per cent in 2009, after the financial crash, and have not been increased since.

Although there is a process in place to resolve the dispute, the GRA looks set to significantly accelerate the matter. It is discussing a range of protest actions. These could include gardaí from across the country refusing to volunteer for duty during “national events”, which are effectively major policing operations, and insisting on using public transport while on duty.

In the case of an “extraordinary event”, where leave is cancelled because so many gardaí are needed for duty for a particular operation, the refusal to volunteer to work overtime would not apply. However, the GRA is discussing work-to-rule measures that would slow, and perhaps undermine, policing operations when an “extraordinary event” is declared.

Both the visit of Mr Starmer and the Republic of Ireland’s match against England at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on September 7th will carry the “extraordinary event” classification for at least two days, meaning the GRA’s actions may have serious consequences.

In correspondence sent to members of the association’s central executive committee (CEC), GRA general secretary Ronan Slevin sets out the range of possible actions.

These include gardaí refusing to use their own cars for any part of an operation; using public transport to convey any equipment required; insisting on officially supplied transport to Dublin from home stations; and ensuring full compliance with the Garda’s working-time agreement and European working-time directive.

The insistence that gardaí strictly comply with rules around working hours would also result in policing operations being hampered as they would not, as is usual, continue to work until the demands of an operation had expired. They would, for example, avail of all meal breaks, even if they were directed to stay on duty continuously. There are also proposals for gardaí to avail of all meals offered and all official accommodation offered, putting huge pressure on that system, which would probably be unable to cope.

Mr Slevin urged CEC members to discuss the dispute, and the proposals he sets out, with the gardaí they represent. Those discussions should take place before a committee meeting later this month.

Mr Slevin said efforts to reach an agreement with Garda Headquarters had failed and the GRA must put itself “into a position to decide on an appropriate course of action” as the “goodwill” of gardaí “continued to be abused”.

The GRA did not reply to queries.

Garda Headquarters noted Garda members, through their associations, had “lodged a claim regarding travel and subsistence” payments.

“The matter is currently in conciliation under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission. Garda management are committed to this process and to securing a resolution to this matter,” it added.