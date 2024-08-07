Hundreds of mother and baby home survivors receive first redress payments

More than 450 survivors of mother and baby institutions have been given payments as part of a new redress scheme which opened for applications in March.

Under the scheme, the roll-out of which was delayed a number of times, more than €7 million has been paid out so far, with the average payment standing at approximately €15,500.

Up until mid-July, some 4,375 applications were received and nearly 3,500 of these are considered completed and are being processed. If an application is considered incomplete, officials from a dedicated payment office provide support, such as help with organising the necessary documentation.

Some 34,000 women and children who were in the institutions over many decades are estimated to be eligible to qualify for the financial payments. The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the Justice for Magdalenes Research and Clann Project groups have already criticised the limitations of the scheme.

READ MORE

The scheme pays compensation to mothers who had to spend time in mother and baby institutions and also those children who spent more than six months there. Much of the criticism of the redress plans centres around the exclusion of people who spent less than six months in the institutions. The Government has defended the €800 million scheme, saying it is the largest of its type.

[ First Minister welcomes ‘milestone’ mother and baby homes inquiry in NorthOpens in new window ]

Information on the first payments and decisions was given to Independent TD Catherine Connolly by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman, who told Ms Connolly that overall, the Department of Children has “received positive feedback that applicants are finding the application process straightforward and the information line helpful”.

Decisions on payments or “notices of determination” have now issued in 1,784 cases. Applicants are given six months to accept an offer if one is made. For this reason, “the timeframe between the issuing of notices of determination and payments being made will be dependent upon applicants and how long each wishes to take to consider their award”, Mr O’Gorman said.

Once an award is accepted, the payment office processes the agreed amount.

To date, 508 awards have been accepted by applicants and 459 of those have already been paid, with an average payment of just under €15,500. Total payments to date total €7.1 million.

“Approximately half of these applicants were also deemed eligible for health supports under the payment scheme, ie the enhanced medical card or for those living outside of Ireland, the once-off health support payment valued at €3,000,” Mr O’Gorman said.

[ Mother and baby home redress: Taoiseach defends compensation scheme against sharp criticismOpens in new window ]

Ms Connolly also sought details on the number of appeals since the scheme was opened earlier this year.

She was told some 134 applicants have sought a review of the decision that was issued to them.

“This number includes all applications where no award was offered and where applicants have queried the award offered. Reviews are processed in a separate administrative channel within the payment scheme office,” the Minister said.

He said an “extensive information awareness campaign” is under way both in Ireland and abroad.

“Here in Ireland, a number of channels are being employed, including national radio and print ads, local radio and print ads, paid social media activity, digital ads, as well as on-the-ground elements such as poster drops to libraries and community centres. Similar activity, apart from radio advertising, is also under way in Britain, USA and Australia, including in-person events led by my officials in England recently.”