Taxpayers hand over almost €8bn in July

The latest exchequer returns will be keenly watched by Minister for Finance Jack Chambers. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Workers, shoppers and businesses boosted State coffers by almost €8 billion in July, leaving the Government with a €3.4 billion surplus so far this year, new figures show.

Revenue collected €7.6 billion in tax in July, €700 million more than in the same month last year, according Exchequer returns published on Tuesday.

Workers paid €2.9 billion in income tax during the month, 7 per cent or €200 million more than in July 2023.

VAT soared almost 10 per cent or €300 million to €3.2 billion in July, indicating strong consumer spending.

READ MORE

Businesses paid €400 million on their profits last month, €39 million more than in July 2023. The Department of Finance noted that “July is not a key month for corporation tax”.

But it pointed out that the State has collected €12.5 billion in corporation tax so far this year, €1.7 billion or 15.3 per cent more than during the first seven months of 2023.

In all, the Government collected €52.3 billion in taxes up to the end of July, €4.5 billion or 9.5 per cent more than during the same period last year. Non-tax revenue boosted the State’s income to €64 billion for the year to date.

It had a surplus of income over spending of €3.4 billion for the year so far at the end of last month, against €700 million over the same period in 2023.

However, the department pointed out that the Government transferred €4 billion to the National Reserve Fund last year.

Over the 12 months to the end of July, Government had a surplus of €3.8 billion, the department added.

Motorists, smokers and drinkers paid €3.5 billion in excise during July, almost €460 million or 14.7 per cent more than the same month last year.

Stamp duty, paid on property deals and other transactions, was up 10 per cent at €886 million last month.

Government spent €60.6 billion in the first seven months of the year, with individual departments accounting for €55.7 billion of this in total, the figures show.