Friday’s top stories: Irish citizen arrives in US after Russia prisoner swap; neo-Nazis make posters for Irish protests

US president Joe Biden greets Irish passport-holder and former US Marine Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Base, Maryland after he arrived in the US following a 26-person prisoner swap between Russia, the US and five other countries. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have met Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and two other freed American prisoners, including the Irish passport holder and former US marine Paul Whelan, just hours after Washington and Moscow completed their largest prisoner exchange since the cold war.

On a muggy evening at Andrews air force Base near Washington DC, Gershkovich, Whelan and the other freed prisoner, journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, disembarked a Bombardier Jet from Turkey and were met by their families and the US president and vice-president.

Hundreds of journalists came to the base to catch their first glimpse of the freed detainees who, combined, had spent nearly a decade in Russian captivity. They were among 16 American, Russian dissident and German prisoners freed by Russia, in exchange for eight Russians freed by the US, Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland. Those returning to Russia included a number of undercover spies and a convicted FSB assassin whom Vladimir Putin had obsessively sought to free from German prison for years.

The Big Read

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen celebrates winning gold in the 800m freestyle at La Defense arena in Paris on Tuesday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The week Irish swimming came of age yet also showed a dark sordid underbelly from the past: In Paris, McSharry and Wiffen played on heart strings with career-changing efforts; in Dublin serial child rapist Derry O’Rourke apologised in court for shattering the life of a woman who was in his care, writes Johnny Watterson.

Inside the US biomedical giant ‘down a boreen in east Clare’: On a humid Thursday in July in a warehouse in rural east Clare, a group of local and national politicians, Government officials and a smattering of reporters are waiting for the Irish man at the helm of Beckman Coulter to take the stage.

‘If you have eyes, you know, every round was 5-0′: Coach disgusted after Daina Moorehouse’s controversial defeat: Some Olympic boxing decisions are still too unbelievable to be true, no matter who is running the show, writes Ian O’Riordan. Thursday night produced another maddening swing in the bout result which utterly enraged anyone inside the North Paris Arena who wasn’t from host nation France; or among the judges.

Trump remarks on Harris evoke a haunting and unsettling history: The audience of black journalists was prepared for a combative exchange well before Donald Trump took the stage on Wednesday for an interview at their annual gathering in Chicago. Yet when Trump, just minutes in, began questioning vice-president Kamala Harris’s racial identity, there was an instant ripple of reaction – a low rumble that grew into a roar of disapproval.

Radio review: Newstalk’s Ciara Kelly left floundering as cohost Shane Coleman sidesteps Olympics duty: As Irish Olympians excel themselves in the pool, Ciara Kelly is going for gold at making awkward conversation with the relatives of medal winners, writes Mick Heaney. With the triumphant swimmers sequestered in training or otherwise unavailable, the cohost of Newstalk Breakfast (weekdays) has to make do with talking to their nearest and dearest.

Film classification: we're cool with sex, careful about suicide

