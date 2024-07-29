Truck sporting Armagh colours set ablaze in early hours of morning

The PSNI said both Armagh incidents are being treated as sectarian-related hate crimes and as arson. Photograph: Paul McErlane

A lorry painted in the Armagh county colours that was set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning is being treated as “a sectarian-related hate crime” by police in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received reports of two vehicles on fire in the Armagh area this morning.

The PSNI said a report was received at 1.35am of a lorry on fire in the Markethill Road area. Images of the lorry on social media show it is painted orange and white in the county’s colours and says Armagh 4 Sam.

The PSNI said a short time later, at 2.25am, a report was received of a car on fire on the Ballymacnab Road.

READ MORE

Both incidents are being treated as sectarian-related hate crimes and as arson and inquiries are ongoing, said the PSNI.

It is understood the incidents are not being treated as linked.

Armagh were crowned All-Ireland senior football champions on Sunday, defeating Galway by 1-11 to 0-13 at Croke Park.

Anyone with any information or footage that could assist is asked to contact police in Northern Ireland on 101 quoting 127 of July 29th.