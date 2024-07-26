IrelandMorning Briefing

Friday’s top stories: Taxi system reform promised after Shorten case; complete guide to Irish Olympic action

The stories you need to start your day, including: American charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid imprisonment for Capitol riot crimes; Dublin city transport plan ‘a win all round’

Mercury prize: Irish musician CMAT, nominated artist, during the announcement of the shortlist for the Mercury Prize 'Albums of the Year', at the Langham Hotel in London. Photograph Ian West/PA Wire
Fri Jul 26 2024 - 08:05

McEntee vows to reform taxi licensing system in wake of Shorten rape sentencing

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has promised to implement proposals to reform the taxi licensing system “as soon as possible” in the wake of the sentencing of Raymond Shorten for the rape of two female passengers in 2022.

Shorten (50), of Melrose Crescent, Dublin 22, was jailed for 17 years yesterday for the rape of two women, aged 19 and 20, in his taxi on separate nights in 2022.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Irish Olympians wearing Paris 2024 parade uniforms designed by Laura Weber. Photographs: Matthew Thompson
Irish Olympians wearing Paris 2024 parade uniforms designed by Laura Weber. Photographs: Matthew Thompson

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters