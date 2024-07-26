Friday’s top stories: Taxi system reform promised after Shorten case; complete guide to Irish Olympic action

McEntee vows to reform taxi licensing system in wake of Shorten rape sentencing
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has promised to implement proposals to reform the taxi licensing system “as soon as possible” in the wake of the sentencing of Raymond Shorten for the rape of two female passengers in 2022.
Shorten (50), of Melrose Crescent, Dublin 22, was jailed for 17 years yesterday for the rape of two women, aged 19 and 20, in his taxi on separate nights in 2022.
News in Ireland
- American charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid imprisonment for January 6th Capitol riot crimes: A US man has been charged with fleeing to Ireland to avoid imprisonment for crimes associated with the January 6th attacks of the US Capitol building in 2021.
- Analysis: Decision to press ahead with Dublin city transport plan a win all round: The decision not to delay the implementation of the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan was, in the end, an easy one for Dublin City Council chief executive Richard Shakespeare, writes Olivia Kelly
- Miriam Lord: Raymond Shorten in the dock a dumpy, dangerous, remorseless monster: The convicted rapist didn’t have the guts to look at his victim. The soon-to-be sentenced serial rapist didn’t have the guts to look at anyone. Just a dumpy little aul fella in a courtroom-clean white shirt and navy polka dot tie, with his head hung low and a hangdog expression on his pink-flushed face.
- Cliffs of Moher: Search for missing boy follows two recent tragedies at world famous site: The ongoing search for a boy missing near the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare follows two recent tragedies at the site and comes at a time when maintaining the cliff edge is increasingly challenging for authorities, reports Andrew Hamilton
- Weather forecast for Ireland: According Met Éireann, today will have sunny spells and scattered passing showers. A few heavy showers will take place across Ulster and Leinster into the afternoon. Towards nightfall, low cloud and rain and drizzle will arrive into western areas with brisk winds closer to the coast. Fresher than recent days with highs of 16 to 20 degrees.
The Big Read
- ‘I didn’t want to be predictable’: What the Irish Olympians are wearing to the opening ceremony in Paris: As athletes from more than 200 countries prepare to gather tonight for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on the river Seine in Paris, all eyes – an estimated 1.5 billion viewers – were on the global superstars and the spectacular fusion of sport and fashion on display in the City of Light, writes Deirdre McQuillan
Opinion
- Stephen Collins: Political stupidity of Fianna Fáil four could see Ireland end up with a bottom-of-the-barrel job in Europe
- Justine McCarthy: The sting of the crosier is dead and buried with Eamonn Casey’s secrets
Business
- Aer Lingus docks pilots’ pay over industrial action: Aer Lingus docked pay from pilots following their recent industrial action in a dispute that ended this week with the pilots’ acceptance of a 17.75 per cent pay increase, it has emerged.
Sports
- Olympics: Complete day-by-day guide to the Irish athletes in action in Paris: Who is competing when in athletics, rugby Sevens, boxing, rowing, hockey, badminton and gymnastics?
World
- Harris pushes Netanyahu to ease suffering in Gaza: ‘I will not be silent’: US vice-president Kamala Harris pressured Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday to help reach a Gaza ceasefire deal that would ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians, striking a tougher tone than US president Joe Biden.
- Radio review: Flustered Eamon Ryan and harried Pearse Doherty grilled by Drivetime’s forbidding interrogators: RTÉ Drivetime hosts give their current-affairs magazine zip and snap, moving from larky hosts to forbidding interrogators as required.
Podcast Highlights
