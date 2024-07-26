Friday’s top stories: Taxi system reform promised after Shorten case; complete guide to Irish Olympic action

Mercury prize: Irish musician CMAT, nominated artist, during the announcement of the shortlist for the Mercury Prize 'Albums of the Year', at the Langham Hotel in London. Photograph Ian West/PA Wire

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has promised to implement proposals to reform the taxi licensing system “as soon as possible” in the wake of the sentencing of Raymond Shorten for the rape of two female passengers in 2022.

Shorten (50), of Melrose Crescent, Dublin 22, was jailed for 17 years yesterday for the rape of two women, aged 19 and 20, in his taxi on separate nights in 2022.

Irish Olympians wearing Paris 2024 parade uniforms designed by Laura Weber. Photographs: Matthew Thompson

‘I didn’t want to be predictable’: What the Irish Olympians are wearing to the opening ceremony in Paris: As athletes from more than 200 countries prepare to gather tonight for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on the river Seine in Paris, all eyes – an estimated 1.5 billion viewers – were on the global superstars and the spectacular fusion of sport and fashion on display in the City of Light, writes Deirdre McQuillan

Olympics: Complete day-by-day guide to the Irish athletes in action in Paris: Who is competing when in athletics, rugby Sevens, boxing, rowing, hockey, badminton and gymnastics?

Radio review: Flustered Eamon Ryan and harried Pearse Doherty grilled by Drivetime’s forbidding interrogators: RTÉ Drivetime hosts give their current-affairs magazine zip and snap, moving from larky hosts to forbidding interrogators as required.

