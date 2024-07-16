Your top stories on Tuesday: Landlord ordered to pay €5,000 over ‘black bag eviction’ ; JD Vance makes extraordinary leap to potential US vice presidency

Concerns are mounting within An Garda Síochána about a growing, complex and volatile security threat in north Dublin after clashes between gardaí and protesters opposed to international protection applicants being housed in a disused former paint factory.

Protesters remained at the site of the Crown Paints industrial unit, Malahide Road, Coolock, on Monday night after violent clashes earlier in the day resulted in a security man hospitalised, a number of gardaí injured, arson attacks on a Garda car and a digger, and 15 arrests being made.

A number of people have been arrested following clashes between gardaí and anti-immigration protesters in Coolock, Dublin.

The far right is just a Farage away from breaking through in Irish politics: If, as now seems highly likely, Donald Trump wins back the American presidency in November, the consequences will be felt well beyond the United States. One of them will be a boost for the far right in Europe. Ireland will not be immune to this contagion, writes Fintan O’Toole

Our daughter wants to move in and help do up our home but what’s the most tax-efficient way to go about it?: We are a couple in our 70s living in an old house in Dublin requiring renovation. Our daughter, who has a young family, would like to move in with us.

JD Vance makes extraordinary leap from Rust Belt poverty to potential vice presidency: The Buckeye crew cannot contain itself. As it happens, the Ohio delegation on the vast floor of the arena is close to the main stage and they are standing on chairs, waving banners and singing, jubilant at the elevation of JD Vance, one of their own, who has just been announced as the choice to run alongside Donald Trump as vice-president.

Paige Haarhoff: 'Me figuring out public transport was next level. But to be fair, there’s a lot of ghost buses. It’s a nightmare.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

‘In Ireland, everyone’s grown up together and no one is really looking for new friends’: Paige Haarhoff was on holidays in Ireland from South Africa on New Year’s Eve in 2019 when she decided she was going to move here.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters