Your top stories on Tuesday: Landlord ordered to pay €5,000 over ‘black bag eviction’ ; JD Vance makes extraordinary leap to potential US vice presidency

Violent clashes in Coolock lead to 15 arrests
Concerns are mounting within An Garda Síochána about a growing, complex and volatile security threat in north Dublin after clashes between gardaí and protesters opposed to international protection applicants being housed in a disused former paint factory.
Protesters remained at the site of the Crown Paints industrial unit, Malahide Road, Coolock, on Monday night after violent clashes earlier in the day resulted in a security man hospitalised, a number of gardaí injured, arson attacks on a Garda car and a digger, and 15 arrests being made.
- Landlord ordered to pay €5,000 over ‘black bag eviction’ of father and child: A landlord who carried out a “black bag eviction” of a father and his preschool-aged daughter has been ordered to pay €5,000 in damages by a Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) tribunal.
- ‘He was a lovely man, just fell on hard times’: Tributes to homeless men who died in Grand Canal: In a basket on Grand Parade, close to Charlemont Luas stop, among candles, empty bottles of gin and whiskey, and handwritten notes taped to flower bouquets, two photo frames carry images of Donal Scanlon (49) and Alex Warnick (42).
- Burning solid fuels associated with poorer mental health in older people: Burning solid fuels such as coal, peat and wood for heat over a long period is associated with poorer mental health and wellbeing in older people living in Ireland, Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) findings show.
- Woman (30s) killed and two men seriously injured in collision in Co Carlow: A woman in her 30s has died and two men have been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a van on the N80 in Co Carlow.
- Weather forecast: Any lingering mist and fog this morning will clear to leave a warm and mostly dry day with sunny spells, and the possibility of isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees. Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees.
- The far right is just a Farage away from breaking through in Irish politics: If, as now seems highly likely, Donald Trump wins back the American presidency in November, the consequences will be felt well beyond the United States. One of them will be a boost for the far right in Europe. Ireland will not be immune to this contagion, writes Fintan O’Toole
- Our daughter wants to move in and help do up our home but what’s the most tax-efficient way to go about it?: We are a couple in our 70s living in an old house in Dublin requiring renovation. Our daughter, who has a young family, would like to move in with us.
- Ken Early on Euro 2024: Spain take the trophy but nobody wins in modern-day blame game: Was Euro 2024 up there with the classic tournaments? For me it’s hard to imagine any tournament comparing with Euro 2000.
- JD Vance makes extraordinary leap from Rust Belt poverty to potential vice presidency: The Buckeye crew cannot contain itself. As it happens, the Ohio delegation on the vast floor of the arena is close to the main stage and they are standing on chairs, waving banners and singing, jubilant at the elevation of JD Vance, one of their own, who has just been announced as the choice to run alongside Donald Trump as vice-president.
- ‘In Ireland, everyone’s grown up together and no one is really looking for new friends’: Paige Haarhoff was on holidays in Ireland from South Africa on New Year’s Eve in 2019 when she decided she was going to move here.
