Your top stories on Tuesday: Landlord ordered to pay €5,000 over ‘black bag eviction’ ; JD Vance makes extraordinary leap to potential US vice presidency

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Violent clashes in Coolock lead to 15 arrests

Donald Trump with ear heavily bandaged appears at the Republican National Convention. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP
Tue Jul 16 2024 - 08:19

Violent clashes in Coolock lead to 15 arrests

Concerns are mounting within An Garda Síochána about a growing, complex and volatile security threat in north Dublin after clashes between gardaí and protesters opposed to international protection applicants being housed in a disused former paint factory.

Protesters remained at the site of the Crown Paints industrial unit, Malahide Road, Coolock, on Monday night after violent clashes earlier in the day resulted in a security man hospitalised, a number of gardaí injured, arson attacks on a Garda car and a digger, and 15 arrests being made.

A number of people have been arrested following clashes between gardaí and anti-immigration protesters in Coolock, Dublin.

Paige Haarhoff: 'Me figuring out public transport was next level. But to be fair, there’s a lot of ghost buses. It’s a nightmare.' Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

