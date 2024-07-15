Woman (30s) killed and two men seriously injured in collision in Co Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Stock photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman in her 30s has died and two men have been seriously injured following a collision between a car and a van on the N80 in Co Carlow.

The collision occurred at 5.50pm on Monday in Ballintrane, close to the Fighting Cocks restaurant and pub.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was treated by emergency services at the scene but died from her injuries.

The two male occupants in the van were both airlifted from the scene to hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

READ MORE

The road remains closed at this time, with an examination by forensic collision investigators currently under way. Local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullow Garda station on 059 915 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.