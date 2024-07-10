IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Wednesday: Harris pledges to assist Irish woman detained in Dubai; hospital admissions due to hot weather set to rise

Tori Towey is subject to a travel ban over alleged charges in Dubai, the Dáil heard. Photograph: Facebook

Wed Jul 10 2024 - 08:16

Irish hospital admissions due to hot weather projected to rise

Irish hospital admissions for health conditions linked to temperature rise due to climate change are projected to increase by 12.2 per cent during hotter weather in coming decades, according to research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Climate change is already having direct and indirect impacts on Irish people’s health, the analysis published on Wednesday concludes.

  • Greece set for economic ruin if tourism warnings stay unheeded: A report on the Greek tourism industry has spelt out in unequivocal terms that, unless fundamental changes are made to both the character of the tourism product and its infrastructure, the industry, which contributes approximately 30 per cent of Greek GDP, will collapse within 10 years.

