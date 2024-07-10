Your top stories on Wednesday: Harris pledges to assist Irish woman detained in Dubai; hospital admissions due to hot weather set to rise

Tori Towey is subject to a travel ban over alleged charges in Dubai, the Dáil heard. Photograph: Facebook

Irish hospital admissions for health conditions linked to temperature rise due to climate change are projected to increase by 12.2 per cent during hotter weather in coming decades, according to research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

Climate change is already having direct and indirect impacts on Irish people’s health, the analysis published on Wednesday concludes.

My kids are supporting England in the Euros and I need to get over it: It started at the end of June when Scotland were cruelly knocked out of the Euros. I was expressing my dismay at our neighbour’s defeat when one of my sons said simply: “England are our neighbours too and they’re still in. We’re going for them,” writes Mary Minihan.

Nama was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fix the property market, and we blew it: As the Government comes forward with yet another fantastical target for homebuilding and pretty much every relevant housing metric heads the wrong way, it is hard to believe that, 14 years ago, it had total and utter control of the housing market, writes John McManus.

John O’Mahony spent his life raising bars and awaking the west: It was a very John O’Mahony answer. His Galway team had just lost a league final to Mayo in 2001. In the improvised media zone under the Cusack Stand, it was put to the losing manager that no county had ever won the All-Ireland after a league final defeat, writes Seán Moran.

Greece set for economic ruin if tourism warnings stay unheeded: A report on the Greek tourism industry has spelt out in unequivocal terms that, unless fundamental changes are made to both the character of the tourism product and its infrastructure, the industry, which contributes approximately 30 per cent of Greek GDP, will collapse within 10 years.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters