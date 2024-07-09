Your top stories on Tuesday: Rain warning for 18 counties today; Aer Lingus accepts Labour Court proposals

A 24-hour rain warning for 18 eastern counties came into force this morning. The status yellow warning lasts until 4am on Wednesday and with Met Éireann is forecasting 'persistent and heavy' rain. Image: Met Éireann

A 24-hour rain warning has been issued for 18 counties from early Tuesday.

The status yellow warning came into effect at 4am and lasts until 4am on Wednesday, with Met Éireann forecasting “persistent and heavy” rain at times.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees. Tonight, rain will continue over Ulster, north Connacht and the northern half of Leinster. It will be drier further south with some clear spells developing in Munster. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

