IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Rain warning for 18 counties today; Aer Lingus accepts Labour Court proposals

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2023 reached their lowest level in three decades

A 24-hour rain warning for 18 eastern counties came into force this morning. The status yellow warning lasts until 4am on Wednesday and with Met Éireann is forecasting 'persistent and heavy' rain. Image: Met Éireann

Tue Jul 9 2024 - 08:00

Weather forecast: Rain warning for 18 counties with risk of local flooding

A 24-hour rain warning has been issued for 18 counties from early Tuesday.

The status yellow warning came into effect at 4am and lasts until 4am on Wednesday, with Met Éireann forecasting “persistent and heavy” rain at times.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees. Tonight, rain will continue over Ulster, north Connacht and the northern half of Leinster. It will be drier further south with some clear spells developing in Munster. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

News in Ireland

World

Your Money

Opinion

Business

Sports

Life & Style

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES