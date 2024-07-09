Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2023 reach lowest in three decades

Phase two of Ireland’s largest wind farm at Oweninny in Co Mayo is a joint venture between ESB and Bord na Móna which came into full commercial operation this year

Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 6.8 per cent last year, with reductions achieved in almost all sectors, ensuring the lowest overall level in three decades, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Data published on Tuesday “indicates a move towards reducing carbon emissions at the scale and pace required to meet [Ireland’s] climate ambition of a 51 per cent reduction by 2030″, the agency concludes. It follows a reduction of 4 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent compared to 2022.

EPA director general Laura Burke said the yearly fall was the largest reduction in emissions outside of recession. “These are significant findings that signal the impact of climate action and decarbonisation measures across Ireland’s economy and society. We see the impact of more renewables and interconnection powering electricity, less fossil fuel use in home heating, reduced nitrogen fertiliser use in agriculture and more biofuel in transport.”

“However, while these are positive results for the year 2023, we are still well off track in terms of meeting EU and national 2030 targets. We need to maintain and further build momentum,” she said.

Emissions per capita decreased from 11.4 tonnes to 10.4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per person in 2023, sustaining reductions in recent years. In total 55 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent were emitted, excluding emissions from land use, land use change and forestry.

Despite progress on decarbonisation, current emission trends, however, mean legally-binding carbon budgets are unlikely to be met; increasing likelihood of compliance costs facing Irish taxpayers in excess of €5 billion by 2030.

Emissions from energy industries decreased by 21.6 per cent to 7.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, driven by a 12-fold increase in imported electricity (9.5 per cent of electricity supply in 2023), with an increase in renewable energy (to 40.7 per cent in 2023) and reduced use of coal, oil and peat.

Agriculture emissions decreased by 4.6 per cent to 20.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent due to an 18 per cent reduction in fertiliser nitrogen use, reduced lime application and overall reduction in numbers of livestock. Dairy cow numbers increased by 0.6 per cent yet total milk production decreased by 4.7 per cent in 2023.

Residential emissions decreased by 7 per cent to 5.3 million tonnes, the second substantial annual reduction in succession. High fuel prices and a milder winter were significant contributors to reduced fossil fuel use, in addition to new solid fuel regulations. More than 30,000 heat pumps were installed in homes in 2023 bringing the total to 120,000.

Transport emissions increased marginally by 0.3 per cent to 11.8 million tonnes though they were 4.3 per cent below 2019 pre-Covid levels. An increase in EVs and biofuel use partly offset a 3 per cent increase in the national vehicle fleet.

On compliance with national commitments under climate legislation, the assessment shows emissions include land use are 7.8 per cent lower than in 2018 – but well off the “national climate ambition” of a 51 per cent reduction by 2030.

“We need to achieve an extremely challenging annual reduction of 8.3 per cent for each of the years 2024 and 2025 if Ireland is to stay within the first carbon budget [2021-2025],” the EPA concludes.

EPA programme manager Mary Frances Rochford said many positives were evident. “Residential emissions were at their lowest level since 1990; we saw the largest year-on-year reductions to date in the energy and agriculture sectors.”

The emission inventory 1990 to 2023 is available on the EPA website