Rain warning issued for 18 counties with risk of local flooding

A 24-hour rain warning has been issued for 18 counties from early Tuesday.
The status yellow warning comes into effect at 4am on Tuesday and lasts until 4am on Wednesday, with Met Éireann forecasting “persistent and heavy” rain at times.
The forecaster said heavy rain could result in localised flooding, difficult travel conditions and poor visibility.
The status yellow rain warning will be in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.
Outbreaks of rain will be most persistent in the southeast, east and northeast through the day while the southwest and west will see the driest conditions, especially later in the day with sunny spells developing, Met Éireann said.
On Tuesday evening outbreaks of rain will be mainly over Ulster and Leinster before becoming mostly confined to Ulster through the night. Mostly dry conditions with clear spells are expected in the south and west.
Wednesday will see a mix of cloud, sunny spells and scattered showers with the best of the sunshine in Munster and Connacht.
Wet conditions are likely to persist until Friday which is forecast to be “mostly dry” with highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees expected.
