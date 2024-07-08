Aer Lingus and pilots wait court verdict on dispute

Captain Mark Tighe, president of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa). Both sides in the Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row are waiting on a crunch Labour Court ruling that could end the bitter dispute. Photograph: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Both sides in the Aer Lingus pilots’ pay row are waiting on a crunch Labour Court ruling that could end the bitter dispute.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, are nearing the end of their second week of industrial action in their campaign for 20 per cent pay rises to combat inflation.

Representatives of the company and Ialpa appeared before the Labour court for more than three hours on Wednesday.

They expect the court to issue a recommendation aimed at brokering peace at the airline, which had already cancelled 468 flights up to next Wednesday.

Both sides will have to agree to whatever proposals the Labour Court makes to resolve the row, as the body’s recommendations are not binding.

Association leader Capt Mark Tighe has already confirmed that the union’s members will vote on any recommendation.

Further strikes are possible at the airline should the court’s proposals fail to break the deadlock.

The Labour Court used powers under industrial relations law to intervene in the dispute this week following the failure of various efforts to find a solution.

Pilots have been on a work to rule for almost two weeks, while they held an eight-hour strike on Saturday June 29th, when 500 of them marched at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus has cancelled 548 flights through to Sunday July 14th in response, hitting 82,000 passengers.

Ialpa is seeking 20 per cent-plus pay rises to compensate members for inflation and argues that the difference between it and the company comes to less than €5 million a year.

Industrial action at Aer Lingus: How will it impact passengers?

Aer Lingus says it cannot give pilots increases greater than the 12.25 per cent agreed with cabin and ground crew without their working harder in return.

The airline’s agreement with other staff allows them to lodge fresh pay claims should Aer Lingus give any other workers increases of more than 12.25 per cent that are not tied to extra productivity.