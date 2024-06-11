Your top stories on Tuesday: Local and European results fallout focuses spotlight on McDonald’s leadership

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were neck-and-neck for first place in the local elections last night, as the dominance of the two main government parties in Friday’s elections was confirmed by counts all over the country on Monday.

Fine Gael was leading by a whisker on first-preference votes in the local elections but Fianna Fáil was marginally ahead on seat numbers, as a small number of counts continued on Monday night, with some recounts also due on Tuesday.

The fallout from the elections continued in Sinn Féin, with some party sources admitting that members are now questioning the leadership of Mary Lou McDonald.

Live coverage: Conor Pope and then Harry McGee will keep you up-to-date with every twist and turn in our live coverage of the Local and European results throughout Tuesday and in the counting in the Limerick mayoral election.

Rhasidat Adeleke takes silver in 400m at European Championships: It was oh so close to being the absolute masterpiece of one-lap running required from Rhasidat Adeleke to claim a third European Championship gold medal for Ireland inside four days, but in the breathtaking end the Dublin sprinter had to settle for silver after a suitably thrilling 400 metres showdown inside the old Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Sinéad Hussey with her husband Brendan and children Aoibhín and Darragh.

Sinéad Hussey: ‘We treat miscarriages as a blip or something that’s easily forgotten’: It was only when some of Sinéad Hussey’s friends started to have children that Sinéad felt she had “better get moving”. “I wasn’t one of those people who had a plan for how many kids I wanted,” says the midlands correspondent with RTÉ. “I just wanted kids.”

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to passengers on severely turbulent flight: Singapore Airlines has sent offers of compensation to passengers on board a flight last month that encountered severe turbulence that led to dozens of injuries and one death, the carrier said on Tuesday.

Thousands of rural tourism businesses ‘face closure’ over new short-term letting rules: New rules around short-term property lettings risk causing “untold damage” to rural Ireland by shutting down thousands of short-term tourism accommodation units, tourism chiefs have warned in a letter to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

