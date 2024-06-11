Your top stories on Tuesday: Local and European results fallout focuses spotlight on McDonald’s leadership

IrelandMorning Briefing

Rhasidat Adeleke takes silver in thrilling 400m at European Championships and RTÉ's midlands correspondent Sinéad Hussey shares her experience of miscarriage

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates winning a silver medal at the European Championships in Rome. Photograph: Getty

Tue Jun 11 2024 - 08:26
Growing unease in Sinn Féin over series of missteps by Mary Lou McDonald

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were neck-and-neck for first place in the local elections last night, as the dominance of the two main government parties in Friday’s elections was confirmed by counts all over the country on Monday.

Fine Gael was leading by a whisker on first-preference votes in the local elections but Fianna Fáil was marginally ahead on seat numbers, as a small number of counts continued on Monday night, with some recounts also due on Tuesday.

The fallout from the elections continued in Sinn Féin, with some party sources admitting that members are now questioning the leadership of Mary Lou McDonald.

Live coverage: Conor Pope and then Harry McGee will keep you up-to-date with every twist and turn in our live coverage of the Local and European results throughout Tuesday and in the counting in the Limerick mayoral election.

  • Rhasidat Adeleke takes silver in 400m at European Championships: It was oh so close to being the absolute masterpiece of one-lap running required from Rhasidat Adeleke to claim a third European Championship gold medal for Ireland inside four days, but in the breathtaking end the Dublin sprinter had to settle for silver after a suitably thrilling 400 metres showdown inside the old Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Sinéad Hussey with her husband Brendan and children Aoibhín and Darragh.

