Rhasidat Adeleke takes silver in 400m at European Championships

The Irish team have now won three medals in Rome after another fantastic performance on the track

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates winning a silver medal at the European Championships in Rome. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ian O'Riordan
Mon Jun 10 2024 - 20:54

Rhasidat Adeleke has claimed yet another medal for Ireland at the European Championships in Rome, coming home second in Monday night’s 400 metres final. Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek took gold with Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley finishing outside the medals in eighth place.

Tonight’s silver adds to the fantastic medal haul for Ireland following Friday night’s gold for Adeleke, Mawdsley, Thomas Barr and Chris O’Connell in the mixed 4x400m relay and Ciara Mageean’s triumph in the 1,500m on Sunday.

