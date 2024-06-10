Rhasidat Adeleke takes silver in 400m at European Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke has claimed yet another medal for Ireland at the European Championships in Rome, coming home second in Monday night’s 400 metres final. Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek took gold with Ireland’s Sharlene Mawdsley finishing outside the medals in eighth place.

Tonight’s silver adds to the fantastic medal haul for Ireland following Friday night’s gold for Adeleke, Mawdsley, Thomas Barr and Chris O’Connell in the mixed 4x400m relay and Ciara Mageean’s triumph in the 1,500m on Sunday.

