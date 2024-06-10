Finglas murder inquiry: Suspect in fatal stabbing was recently released from prison

A Garda forensic van outside the house in Scribblestown, Finglas, where Mark Carroll was stabbed on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí have opened a murder inquiry following the fatal stabbing of a man in Finglas, Dublin, on Sunday.

The victim, who was named locally as Mark Carroll (34), was attacked in a house in the Scribblestown area in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí believe the father of two was visiting the house and became involved in an argument that turned violent.

The chief suspect in the case, who was recently released from custody, was still unaccounted for on Monday night. Detectives believe he has very limited resources, which would make it difficult for him to evade questioning.

A post mortem on the remains of the 34-year-old has confirmed he was murdered.

Gardaí believe Mr Carroll was visiting the property and became involved in an argument that turned violent. The suspect for the killing had come to the attention of gardaí for involvement in the drugs trade in the north Dublin area.

Though he is not long released from prison, after the expiry of his sentence, he is now at the centre of a manhunt as gardaí try to solve the killing of Mr Carroll.

Gardaí believe the victim was socialising with a number of people, including the man now suspected of his murder, when a row developed at the property in Scribblestown at about 1am on Sunday and the fatal stabbing occurred.

Mr Carroll and the suspect were known to each other, though they were not related.

Gardaí on Monday confirmed they were treating Mr Carroll’s killing as murder following the postmortem examination on his remains. They said a senior investigation officer had been appointed to lead the inquiry and an incident room established at Finglas Garda station.

They were keen to speak to anyone who was in the Scribblestown area between midnight and 1am on Sunday, including road users who may have dashcam, or other video, footage.

After the alarm was raised, and the suspect fled the scene, paramedics rushed to the Finglas property and treated Mr Carroll there. However, while he was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

In an update on Monday evening, gardaí said they were continuing to investigate all the circumstances surrounding Mr Carroll’s death and that no arrests had been made.