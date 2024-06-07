Search and rescue operation resumes for man off Galway coast

An extensive search and rescue operation has resumed this morning for a man off Co Galway by the Irish Coast Guard.
Gardaí said shortly after 6.15pm on Thursday evening they and the Irish Coast Guard responded to reports of a man entering the water from a boat off the coast of Carna in Connemara.
The Irish Coast Guard confirmed a sea and air search and rescue operation is continuing which involves Costelloe Bay Coast Guard unit and Aran Island and Clifden lifeboats.
More to follow ...
