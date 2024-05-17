M50: Traffic delays remain as motorways reopens following earlier ‘major incident’

Gardaí block off the Lucan entrance onto the M50 northbound carriageway on Friday afternoon after an earlier accident. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The M50 motorway around Dublin has fully reopened following an earlier “major incident” on Friday but delays should still be expected in the area.

The northbound side of the motorway was closed after a crash at junction six.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland announced the reopening in a post on X on Friday evening.

Gardaí advised in a separate post on X said they anticipated traffic to move gradually after the reopening.

“We understand the frustration but all road traffic collisions must be forensically examined for the purpose of investigation. Please drive safely on your onwards journey, thank you,” the post said.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash earlier on Friday and diversions we put in place.

Following the incident, Dublin Airport advised intending passengers to allow extra time to make their way there as a result of the traffic delays.

“Passengers travelling to Dublin Airport are advised of delays on the M50 northbound due to a traffic collision at Junction 6 (Lucan). Diversions are currently in place at the Lucan exits,” they said.

“Please plan your route accordingly and see @GardaTraffic for further updates.”

Gardaí also advised people making their way to the airport to “plan for these delays in and around the M50″.

Maynooth University said it had decided to cancel exams due to take place on Friday afternoon “due to the unprecedented number of students unable to reach the campus” as a result of the closure of the M50.