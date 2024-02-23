Co Wexford man who emigrated to Australia drowns in Bali

A 25-year-old Irish man has drowned while on holiday with friends in Indonesia.

Val Brooks of Co Wexford had emigrated to Australia in recent weeks and is understood to have taken part in a video call with his family the day before leaving Australia with his friends for a holiday in Bali, Indonesia.

Mr Brooks, a carpenter, was originally from Ballindaggin, near Kiltealy, about 12km west of Enniscorthy in Co Wexford.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the Brooks family.

Mr Brooks’ father and mother Val Snr and Anne Brooks and their children Catherine, Patricia and Seán, have been assisted by the department in trying to establish the exact circumstances of his death. The Brooks family is said to be a very well-known and well-respected family in the area.

It is understood Mr Brooks drowned.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Ballindaggin and Kiltealy parish priest Fr Jim Fegan said the small rural community were deeply upset at the news. He said he understood Mr Brooks had friends in the neighbourhood who had emigrated to Australia previously and Mr Brooks had gone out to join them.

“When tragedy like this strikes in any of our families, it just shows us really how fragile life really is and how in seconds everything can change, and lives are turned upside down,” he said.