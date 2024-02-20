Woman in her 20s dies in car crash near Tramore, Co Waterford

Among this year's road deaths, 12 drivers, nine passengers, five pedestrians, two motorcylists and a cyclist are included. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A woman aged in her 20s has been killed in a car crash that took place near Tramore, Co Waterford, late on Monday night.

The single-vehicle crash took place on the R685 at Quillia, Tramore, County Waterford at about 10.15pm.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination is to be arranged.

From the beginning of the year to 9am on Tuesday some 29 people have been killed on the State’s roads. The figures includes 12 drivers, nine passengers and five pedestrians. The figure also includes two motorcyclists and one pedal cyclist, according to the Garda. A total of 30 people were killed in the similar period last year.

The R685 at Quillia is currently closed with local diversions in place. Traffic in the area is restricted from Pickardstown on the R675 to the Junction with R708 at Waterford regional airport.

All road users are advised to consider alternative routes. as Garda collision investigators conduct an examination of the site where the crash happened.

Gardaí has also appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R685 at Quillia between 10pm and 10:20pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.