Teenager who tried to rescue friend from sea in Co Cork among 23 people to be honoured at National Bravery Awards

Some 23 people will be presented with National Bravery Awards on Friday afternoon for risking their own lives to aid others in danger.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is due to present the awards at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, Dublin.

Seven certificates, eleven bronze medals and four silver medals will be presented, and a gold medal will go to 15-year-old David Akar for the attempted rescue of a young boy from the sea at Passage West, Co Cork.

On the 24th August last year, several young friends were swimming at the mooring pontoons at Mariners Quay in Passage West when some of the group got caught in a very strong current.

Akar, who was among the group, attempted to help his friends and managed to push one boy back to the safety of the pontoons before trying to assist another friend who was struggling badly.

Despite the strength of the current, Akar swam back to his other friend and tried to drag, push and pull him back to safety. As the other young boy grew tired and began to panic, they both went under, and Akar lost his grip.

Although Akar had done some lifeguard training, he was just shy of his 14th birthday and was unable to pull his friend against the strong current.

He managed to get hold of him again and began to pull him towards a small boat, but the current took hold again and Akar lost his grip on his friend. He swam to the boat and climbed in, crying out to his other friends to get help.

Unable to see his friend in the water, he dived under repeatedly trying to locate him, but he was unable to do so. Despite Akar’s efforts, the young boy, also aged just 14, died.

For his actions, Akar was awarded a gold medal and a certificate of bravery, becoming one of the youngest recipients of the honour since the establishment of the National Bravery Awards in 1947.

Garda Sarah Lynam is to receive a silver medal for the rescue of a man from the river Liffey last August, while Mark Kelly and Pat Weymes are to be awarded silver and bronze for the rescue of a child from a burning house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, last November.

Also among the awardees is Thomas Shaw Hamilton, for the rescue of two boys from the sea at Clonea strand last June, for which he is to receive a silver medal.

Recipients from counties Clare, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford are to be honoured at the ceremony.