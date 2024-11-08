Marc Godart company ordered to pay €51,000 to tenants illegally evicted in Dublin

A judge has ordered a firm linked to controversial landlord Marc Godart to pay €51,000 to five former tenants illegally evicted from a property in Dublin three years ago.

The enforcement order, granted at Dublin District Court on Friday by Judge Marie Quirke, follows lengthy proceedings taken by the ex-tenants against Green Label Short Lets Limited.

Mr Godart, a Luxembourg-based businessman, directs the property company.

Johnpaul Okolie, Favour Orimolusi, Nicholas Udomboso, Anjolaoluwa Agore and Michael Modozie had rented rooms at a house on Windsor Terrace, Fairview, but were evicted on October 31st 2021.

Mr Okolie, a compliance officer with legal training, and his housemates initiated an action in the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), which agreed that the firm had not complied with the 2004 Residential Tenancies Act.

Their barrister, Niall Quinn, told Judge Quirke the tribunal had determined that Green Label Short Lets Ltd would have to pay €51,000 to the five former residents. However, it went unpaid, resulting in the five successfully bringing the application for an enforcement order before Judge Quirke, who also awarded legal costs in their favour.

Speaking after the case, Mr Okolie, who had a room in the house for almost a year, welcomed Judge Quirke’s ruling and commented that he hoped it would act as a deterrent.

He added that he had experienced homelessness, relied on friends and hostels after his eviction and faced difficulties finding new accommodation due to the housing crisis.

It was the latest case involving one of Mr Godart’s firms in civil actions or criminal prosecutions to come before Dublin District Court about rental properties in the capital.

Last month, Judge John Brennan imposed a fine of €1,500 and made an order for costs of €3,601 against Reuben Street Hot Desks Ltd, another company owned by Mr Godart, for the provision of short-term letting without the required planning permission.