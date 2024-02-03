Powersharing to return in Northern Ireland with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill as First Minister

Northern Ireland’s first nationalist First Minister will be sworn in on Saturday in a historic moment for Northern politics. Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill will be the first non-unionist politician – she succeeds 11 unionist leaders – to head up Stormont’s devolved government since its establishment more than a century ago.

The restoration of the powersharing Executive comes two years to the day since the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) collapsed the institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Assembly members will gather at Parliament Buildings at 1pm to elect a Speaker – a move blocked by the DUP seven times as part of its boycott – before the nomination of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister roles.

This is an historic day.



It is about the future.



It is about working together to deliver for workers and families, and creating new and exciting opportunities that ensure our children and grandchildren can achieve their dreams and ambitions in life.



MLAs will gather at Parliament Buildings at Stormont this afternoon for a sitting where ministers will be appointed to a powersharing executive, bringing an end to the impasse.

The DUP, the largest unionist party in the region, has agreed to the recall of the political institutions on the back of its deal with the Westminster government, which party leader Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the so-called Irish Sea trading border.

On Thursday, two pieces of legislation contained in the agreement were fast-tracked through the House of Commons, opening the way for the Assembly to return.

Business will begin with the election of a Stormont speaker, followed by nominations for the offices of first and deputy first minister.

As mentioned, this is a historic moment for Northern Ireland, and for Sinn Féin and Michelle O’Neill in particular – and it has been a long time coming.

Sinn Féin became the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly in the 2022 election, winning the largest share of first-preference votes and the most seats, beating the Democratic Unionist Party into second place.

Sinn Féin won 29 per cent of the first-preference votes, which was the highest share of any party. With 27 out of 90 seats, they became the largest party in Stormont for the first time ever.

As Michelle O’Neill was poised to become the country’s first nationalist first minister, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland secretary at the time, said: “I encourage the parties to form an executive as soon as possible.”

That wait is finally nearing an end.

