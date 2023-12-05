Irish Human Rights Commission chief calls for a ‘mature’ system to deal with asylum seekers

Sinead Gibney, Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission chief commissioner, said that handing recently-arrived applicants vouchers and a sleeping bag is not the solution to the accommodation crisis. Photograph: Ruth Medjber

The chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, Sinead Gibney, has said there is an urgent need for a “robust, mature” system to deal with the reality of the numbers seeking International Protection (IP) in Ireland.

The situation is no longer “unprecedented”, she told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland. Since war broke out in Ukraine, it had been known that “this was coming” and that the pressure on services was likely to happen.

The International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) of the Department of Integration yesterday started to turn away some asylum seekers due to a lack of beds. It is the second time this year asylum seekers will have to sleep rough due to the State’s inability to accommodate them. Asylum seekers forced to sleep rough due to an expected lack of State accommodation will have access to drop-in centres during the day. They will also be provided with tents and sleeping bags, the department said.

The decision by IPAS to turn away some asylum seekers will likely apply to single adult men at first. Asylum seekers who cannot get access to State accommodation when they arrive in Ireland will get a weekly payment of €75 under fresh plans due to go to Cabinet. This is an increase on the existing €38 per week payment provided.

Ms Gibney said that handing recently-arrived applicants vouchers and a sleeping bag is not the solution, particularly at a time when temperatures were falling and there was anti-immigrant sentiment in the wake of the recent Dublin riot.

Homeless services are already stretched to capacity and the State was not meeting the basic rights of international asylum seekers in line with its EU obligations, she added.

Ms Gibney acknowledged the “incredible work” that had been done to date by “State employees and civil society”, but pointed out that people had the right to seek IP in Ireland and they had the right, while that claim was being processed, to have their basic needs met. “It is impossible to see how that’s happening in this sort of circumstances,” she said.

“We knew this was coming, the State knew this was coming, the Government knew this was coming. And since the war started in Ukraine 18 months ago, we knew that these numbers were likely to happen. The projections all said so.

“What we need is a robust system, a mature system that deals with what is now a reality, which is the constant movement of people. These numbers aren’t going anywhere. They’re only going to increase with climate crisis. So what we need to see is a system like our health system or our education system, which deals with that reality in a mature way.”