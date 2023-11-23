Thursday’s Top Stories: Emily Hand’s family hope she is on release list, firm housing children in care engaged in ‘deceitful’ practices

Katie Taylor during her public workout at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin before her fight against Chantelle Cameron. Photograph: Alan Betson

The family of Israeli-Irish national Emily Hand were waiting anxiously on Wednesday night along with relatives of other children held hostage in Gaza to find out if she will be released.

Emily, who turned nine last week, was seized from kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th when 3,000 gunmen from Gaza crossed the border into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities, and taking almost 240 into captivity.

Under an agreement endorsed by the Israeli cabinet in the early hours of Wednesday, a four-day ceasefire will go into effect on Thursday morning.

Top News Stories

News from around the World

Dutch elections: Far-right populist Geert Wilders set to win most seats: The Dutch electorate has surged to the right, returning Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party as the largest in the country, according to an exit poll after Wednesday’s general election.

The Big Read

Beavers were recently reintroduced in Ealing, west London to support biodiversity and prevent flooding. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Cheap but invasive: Are beavers the key to Ireland’s flooding woes?: If I told you there was a solution to the issues of flooding, drought, water quality, biodiversity loss and even fires that required no major infrastructure, lengthy planning permissions or costly technology, minimal maintenance and was cheap and easy to implement, you would surely want to know more.

The best from Opinion

Top Sports news

‘I have no regrets’, says departing Stephen Kenny, as search for managerial successor begins: The FAI accelerated the decision to part company with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny at a board meeting on Wednesday evening.

Magnificent restored and upgraded period home on one of Dublin’s most desirable roads for €12m: When this period house last went on sale, back in 2006, it was predicted the new owners would upgrade and modernise, and that’s exactly what they did. In spades.

Video & Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters