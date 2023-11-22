‘I have no regrets’, says Kenny, as the search for his managerial successor begins

The FAI accelerated the decision to part company with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny at a board meeting on Wednesday evening.

The recruitment process to replace Kenny has already begun, with England under-21 coach Lee Carsley a strong candidate to take Ireland into the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign. Current Ghana manager Chris Hughton, who was Brian Kerr’s assistant coach between 2003 and 2005, is another consideration.

FAI director of football Marc Canham is still to confirm the future employment of Kenny’s assistant coaches Keith Andrews, John O’Shea, Dean Kiely and Stephen Rice.

Both Canham and chief executive Jonathan Hill recommended that the 10-person board vote to end Kenny’s three-and-half-years in charge after six competitive defeats from eight games in 2023 saw the men’s senior team drop from 34th to 58th in the world rankings.

READ MORE

[ Stephen Kenny to leave job as Ireland manager, FAI confirms ]

Losing twice to Greece, in June and 2-0 at the Aviva Stadium in October, made it difficult for Kenny supporters to defend 18 defeats and 11 wins, just six competitively, during his 40 matches at the helm. In that period, Ireland missed out on qualification for three major tournaments.

“Having reviewed the qualification campaign in its entirety, and recognising how difficult the group was [with France and the Netherlands], the results needed to realise our goal of qualification for the tournament were not achieved,” read an FAI statement.

“The board agrees that now is the right time for change ahead of the friendly matches in March and June 2024 and the next Nations League campaign starting in September 2024.”

Ireland missed out on a Euros play-off next March due to poor results during last year’s Nations League when they lost 1-0 to Armenia in Yerevan.

“Stephen has overseen an important period of transition for our senior men’s national team,” said Hill, “and has given debuts to a significant number of new and younger players and this will serve as a solid platform for whoever now takes this group of players forward.”

Kenny continually moved the goalposts as Ireland manager. After failing to come close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he switched focus to winning the Nations League B group. When that ambitious statement backfired, he declared Germany 2024 as the moment when four years of squad building would bear fruit.

Now, the 2024 Nations League campaign is the next big opportunity.

England under-21 head coach Lee Carsley. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

“I think it’s a very exciting squad, it’s a great job now – an absolutely great job now, with the talent, but talent now with experience,” said Kenny on Tuesday night following a draw with 103rd ranked New Zealand. “And they’ll get better between now and the Nations League – I know it’s not until September – but they’ll have much more club experience under their belts.”

In Hill’s programme notes on Tuesday night, the Englishman paid tribute, by name, to every member of Kenny’s staff. All 27 of them, including “Michelin-starred” chef David Steele “and finally, to the gaffer” who was praised for his professionalism, integrity and “burning desire to do the best for his country.”

Kenny described his five years working for the association, initially as under-21 manager, as “very political” and whatever else he does “in life will be a step down”.

It was put to the Tallaght native, in his final press conference, that a future role within the FAI might be possible.

“I don’t see any other position there, to be honest, everything is filled,” he replied. “I am a manager, I see myself as a coach who loves the game, loves working with players. I am constantly driven to achieve things. I see myself continuing as a manager, a head coach.”

The 52-year-old could return to the League of Ireland where since 2001 he has managed Longford Town, Bohemians, Derry City twice – with 12 months at Dunfermline Athletic – Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk, to varying degrees of success.

Stephen Kenny during the friendly against New Zealand in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday night. Photograph: Ben Brady

“I have no regrets. But did I get everything right? No, of course I didn’t. What I had to deal with in the [Covid] period, I don’t think anyone will have to deal with. It was so difficult, but that’s the way it is.

“It’s been a massive, massive privilege and I’ve understood that every single day. Yes, there has been a lot of criticism.

“Now is not the time but I think it’s very political, the Irish football community is very small and quite political and I think that’s a disappointing aspect. But I feel, I just loved the games, particularly the games in the Aviva. I learned a lot in the few years, playing the top teams – playing Portugal, Serbia, France, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“I’ve grown myself in that period. The game is so fast-moving tactically, every year, so fast-moving and you are continually learning. And that’s been something I’ve taken on board.”

Kenny build the senior squad around a “radical” under-21 panel he selected from all age grades in 2019, including a 17 year old Troy Parrott.

“I want to acknowledge the immense contribution of Keith Andrews, John O’Shea, Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice, Damian Doyle and all of the back room team and thank them for their exceptional work ethic and professionalism and everybody working at all levels of the FAI for their support and co-operation,” said Kenny last night.

“It has been one of my great privileges in life to witness the bond between this team and the supporters and all the kind words of encouragement I received in stadiums, clubhouses, on the streets and in airports home and abroad.

“My commitment to Irish football remains resolute and I look forward to supporting the team and wishing them every success.”