Dutch elections: Far-right populist Geert Wilders set to win most seats

Dutch right-wing politician Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), reacts to the exit poll and early results that strongly indicate a victory for his party in the elections. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Dutch electorate has surged to the right, returning Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party as the largest in the country, according to an exit poll after Wednesday’s general election.

Mr Wilders may yet find it difficult to translate his win into a workable coalition that can make him prime minister, however.

After a decade on the sidelines of power, a more toned-down Mr Wilders surged ahead over the last 48 hours of the campaign to take 35 seats in the 150-seat parliament as against 17 in 2021, leaving the Labour-GreenLeft alliance led by former EU commissioner Frans Timmermans, trailing on 25.

The exit poll puts the liberal VVD – the party of caretaker prime minister, Mark Rutte, now led by Turkish immigrant, Dilan Yesilgöz – in third place on 24, down ten seats for failing to listen to the public mood on immigration, the same issue that sank Mr Rutte’s last government in August.

It puts New Social Contract (NSC), the party founded by independent MP, Pieter Omtzigt, in fourth place on 20 seats, despite the fact that just over a week ago, before Mr Omtzigt prevaricated over whether or not he wanted to become PM, it was tipped to top the poll.

The other big loser of the election was the single-issue “farmer-citizen” party of Carolien van der Plas. it increased its single seat to just seven, despite Ms van der Plas’s insistence that she would confound the pollsters and take at least 20 seats.

In the event, she plunged to sixth place, behind centrist D66 on 10 seats

Despite taking an impressive 23 per cent of the vote, the immediate problem for Mr Wilders (60) is his lack of potential coalition partners.

Under the Dutch system, the “winning” party has first go at forming a government. If it fails, however, it may have to make way for the second-largest and so on until a successful combination is found.

Dilan Yesilgöz of the VVD has followed her predecessor, Mark Rutte, and said she will not serve in any coalition with Mr Wilders because of his anti-immigrant views. Similarly, Wilders would be highly unlikely to find common ground with staunchly left Labour-GreenLeft.

The same may well be true of the NSC. Mr Omtzigt skirted around the issue when he observed that the anti-Muslim Freedom Party did not show respect for freedom of religion – and “as a party you can only form a government with other parties that adhere to fundamental rights”.

Supporters of Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), react to the exit poll and early results that strongly indicate a victory for his party in the Dutch elections. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

On the other hand, a six-party centrist coalition between Labour/GreenLeft on 35, VVD on 24, NSC on 20, D66 on 10, the Christian Democrats on five and Christian Union on three could yield a solid parliamentary majority of 87 seats.

This means that lengthy coalition talks continuing at least into early next year – while Mr Rutte remains as caretaker prime minister – are almost inevitable.

As well as a tougher line on immigration, a hard-right coalition involving Mr Wilders could be expected to be Eurosceptic at the very least – as is the case with the farmers’ party, BBB – committed to reducing payments into the EU coffers and placing any expansion plans on hold.

It could also attempt to soften plans to reduce livestock and fertiliser use that are vehemently opposed by farmers as part of the outgoing Rutte government’s controversial programme to reduce CO2 emissions.

Mr Wilders has even said the Netherlands should stop providing arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

There’s been a clear echo of “Netherlands First” about Mr Wilders’ response to his win.

“We can no longer be ignored – we are going to govern”, he told delighted supporters “We have to think about our own people now”, he said. “Borders closed. Zero asylum seekers.”