Sailor (39) dies suddenly on board the LÉ Róisín

Leading Seaman Conor Kiely was in the service for 17 years in a number of positions ashore and at sea, serving aboard the LÉ Aisling, LÉ Niamh, LÉ Orla, LÉ William Butler Yeats and most recently as a crew member of LÉ Róisín (above).

A 39-year-old sailor died suddenly on board the LÉ Róisín on Friday afternoon, the Defence Forces has said.

Paramedics were called to attend to Leading Seaman Conor Kiely who was found unresponsive by colleagues while the ship was in dock for maintenance in Cork.

Condolences to Mr Kiely’s family have been expressed by Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, and Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Service Commodore, Michael Moore.

Mr Kiely, from Co Cork, joined the Naval Service in 2006 and entered the Seamans Branch where he qualified as a gunner the following year.

READ MORE

He was in the service for 17 years in a number of positions ashore and at sea, serving aboard the LÉ Aisling, LÉ Niamh, LÉ Orla, LÉ William Butler Yeats and most recently as a crew member of LÉ Róisín.

“The members of the Naval Service have sadly lost a shipmate and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family at this sad time,” said the Officer Commanding Naval Operations Command Captain Kenneth Minehane. “Our dearly departed colleague will be missed and never forgotten.”