Farmers vent anger ahead of meeting with McConalogue

Farmers say the failure to secure an extension to the introduction of a new EU nitrates directive means that from January 2026 some will be obliged to cull their herds

Farming organisations are to meet Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture, this morning as the row over EU plans to end Ireland’s nitrates derogation intensifies.

Mr McConalogue invited farm leaders to today’s meeting at short notice after the EU indicated yesterday afternoon that it would remove Ireland’s derogation.

The derogation meant that some farmers were allowed to maintain stocking levels suitable to the spread of up to 250kg of organic fertiliser per hectare, while others were restricted to 220kg. The designation of which farms can host the higher stocking levels is dictated by efforts farmers themselves make to protect the environment and the likely impact on water quality in the local area.

With the derogation due to expire in January 2026 and the EU saying it will not be renewed, farmers reacted angrily last night saying some of them will be obliged to cull their herds, a move that would make their operations less viable.

The IFA has called for the Taoiseach to take control of negotiations and intervene with the EU. It said it will not attend the meeting with McConalogue and will instead picket it, describing it as a “cynical last-minute manoeuvre”.

“The statement by the Minister in relation to cuts in the nitrates derogation, following an online meeting with the EU Commissioner, has further angered farmers. It is a flawed decision and it must be revisited. Derogation farmers have already implemented 30 measures on their farms, but these are not being given a chance to work,” he said.

Macra na Feirme, the organisation of young farmers, has said that a cut to nitrogen limits will have a detrimental effect on the income of farmers.

Elaine Houlihan, the organisation’s president, told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, that news of the nitrates cut had floored farmers.

“I suppose when the news hit yesterday afternoon that the 250 was going down to 220 it sent us all in to turmoil. It will have a massive effect on farmers. Reducing stocking rates will have a knock on effect on income but it will also have a knock on effect on the premium of land.

“Access to land is one of the biggest things facing farmers, especially young farmers in Ireland currently. So all these factors they all add up as well to affect farmers mental health. So going in to this meeting today it is looking for more answers off our Minister.”

Ms Houlihan was critical of reports that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue held a virtual meeting the EU Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius on Monday to push Ireland’s case.

“The Minister met the Commissioner over a virtual meeting. Why couldn’t he go and meet him in person? We all learned our lesson around virtual meetings over the last few years of Covid. It is ten times easier to get your point across and to show your passion in person rather than over a virtual meeting. I think anybody can agree to that.

“I think it is a vitally important issue for farmers here in Ireland and the Minister should have given the respect to the farmers to be there to meet the Commissioner. I can’t understand why our Minister couldn’t have given the time to go.”

Senator Tim Lombard, a Cork farmer, said it was a “major blow” to farmers.

“I’m in Brussels this week with three other members of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine. We have a face-to-face meeting with Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius this afternoon where I will be outlining the impact of this decision in person.

“It was a real blow to hear that Minister McConalogue had a virtual meeting with the Commissioner ahead of the meeting with the Agricultural Committee today.

“There is a strong and credible case to be made on behalf of Irish farmers and I will still make that case today But it is deeply disappointing and frustrating that we didn’t get to do so before Minister McConalogue’s meeting on Monday,” Senator Lombard said.

“We now need a thorough and complete assessment of the economic impact of this decision. What will the cost be to farming families and to rural communities?

“It’s like a perfect storm for dairy farmers right now. We’ve seen the price of milk fall from high 50s to mid 30 cents per litre.

“Now effectively, there will be a cap placed on the production of milk.

“How does Minister McConalogue propose to bridge this gap? We need a vision and policy for this industry which is so crucial to this country,” he said.