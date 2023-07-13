Meath man dies after motorbike crash in Vietnam

Matthew Kennedy, who was in his early 20s, was hugely popular and his death has left the village in shock

A young Co. Meath man has died following an accident in Asia.

Matthew Kennedy (21) from Sadlier Hall, Dunboyne was in a coma after a serious motorcycle crash in Vietnam in recent weeks where he had been travelling with friends.

The tragic accident occurred in the town of Hoi An.

Sympathy was extended to the family of the St Peter’s GAA club member at the July meeting of the Meath County Committee on Monday.

He was also remembered at Mass in Dunboyne on Sunday. Matthew, who worked in Dublin Airport, was hugely popular and his death has left the village in shock.

He was also well-known and highly regarded for his charity work.

A GoFundMe page which was set up on June 28th to help fund treatment after his accident has raised almost €59,000.

His remains were flown home on Thursday morning and funeral details are expected later.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs says the Department is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case”.