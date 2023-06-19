Ireland

Woman (70s) dies in single vehicle collision with ditch in Co Clare

Incident happened at 9:20pm Sunday night on R483 near Kilrush

The R483 remains closed this morning as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Nathan Johns
Mon Jun 19 2023 - 08:53

A woman in her 70s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare on Sunday night.

The incident took place at about 9.20pm in Ballinagun, near Kilrush, on the R483. After the vehicle involved collided with a ditch, the woman sitting in the back of the car was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí said she was taken to University Hospital Limerick for a postmortem.

The vehicle suffered significant damage in the collision.

The R483 remains closed this morning as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions have been put in place. Any witnesses to the collision have been asked to contact gardaí in Kilrush, while anyone drivers with dashcam footage in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co Clare, between 8.45pm and 9.45pm have been asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Kilrush Garda station 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

