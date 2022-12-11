Woman arrested in connection with discovery of man’s body in Navan

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing. Photograph: iStock

A woman has been arrested after the discovery of a man’s body in Navan, Co Meath on Saturday.

The body was found at a residential property on Academy Street on Saturday night.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the discovery. She is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Kells Garda station.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing as the body of the deceased remains at the scene which is being preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda station 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

In an unrelated Garda investigation in Co Meath, a body was found in “unexplained circumstances” on Saturday afternoon near Ashbourne. The scene at Kilbride has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination.