Temperatures to drop further next week as winter starts to bite

Met Éireann said the outlook was for colder from Wednesday onwards with 'a northerly airflow and with showers possibly turning more wintry at times'.

Average daytime temperatures will drop to as low as 5 degrees over the weekend, with mostly dry conditions forecast for the coming days. Met Éireann has said colder weather is expected from Wednesday onwards.

Friday is due to be mainly dry with a mix of cloudy periods and sunny spells. A few light showers may develop along east and south coasts with highest temperatures of 8-11 degrees. Friday night will be mostly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog developing.

Lowest temperatures will be between zero to 5 degrees.

Some bright spells will develop during Saturday morning, but becoming mostly cloudy with some drizzle or light showers possible through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be between 6 and 9 degrees.

Sunday will be a cold, breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers spreading westwards. Showers will be most frequent over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of between 5 and 8 degrees with moderate east to northeast breezes.

Showers will continue overnight, with the longest clear spells in the west. It will be a cold night with a touch of frost and lowest temperatures between zero and 4 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with further showers and possibly longer spells of rain in the east and south. The best of any bright or sunny spells will be in the west with highs of 5 and 8 degrees, Met Éireann said.

According to the national forecaster, current indications suggest it will become colder from Wednesday onwards with “a northerly airflow and with showers possibly turning more wintry at times”.