Swans carry antimicrobial-resistant bacteria similar to those causing difficult-to-treat infections in humans, study finds

A swan paddles along the Grand Canal, Dublin, amid reflections of buildings in the water. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Swans in the Greater Dublin and Co Kildare area frequently carry antimicrobial resistant (AMR) bacteria in their guts similar to those causing difficult-to-treat infections in humans

That is according to researchers from the University of Galway who – working with the Irish Midland Ringing Group – collected faecal samples from 17 swans living in several locations around the Greater Dublin area, including Broadmeadow Estuary in Swords, Bray harbour, Newbridge, Co Kildare, and along the Grand Canal in Dublin city.

Of the 17 samples, 11 were positive for one or more AMR bacteria, with 35 AMR bacteria detected overall. The most common type of AMR bacteria detected were multidrug-resistant E coli.

Dr Liam Burke, principal investigator of the study and lecturer in bacteriology in the School of Medicine at University of Galway, said there is very little known about the prevalence of AMR in wildlife.

“Given their proximity to humans and their presence in many popular bathing and recreation locations, such as city parks, lakes, harbours and coastal areas, there is potential for ongoing spread of drug-resistant opportunistic pathogens in swan faeces,” he said. “Our findings suggest that swans may be an under-recognised vector of AMR bacteria.”

The bacteria underwent genome sequencing and the researchers discovered it was “very similar” to the type found in humans.

“It suggests there is a connection there between humans and swans. It is probably more likely the bacteria are being released from humans and into the environment and the swans picked it up there. But we do believe they are vectors too,” he said.

Dr Burke said it is “not a cause for alarm” but is a “useful piece of information if we want to keep an eye on AMR in wildlife”.

Aneta Kovarova, lead researcher, and senior technical officer in the School of Medicine at University of Galway, said it is “likely” the prevalence of AMR bacteria in swans “is linked to human-associated pollution of their shared water habitat with treated and untreated wastewaters and through storm water overflows”.

“However, direct spread from swan to swan cannot be ruled out,” she said.

AMR is one of the most pressing global health challenges as it puts the gains of modern medicine “at risk”, according to the World Health Organisation. It makes infections harder to treat. .

The study was published in the Science of the Total Environment and was funded by the European Union’s Erasmus+ Programme, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Health Service Executive.