Cost of running HSE services over next year to exceed available funding, plan says

The cost of running the Health Service Executive (HSE) services over the next 12 months will “exceed the total funding available to it” this year despite cuts to spending on agency staff and overtime, according to the HSE’s national service plan.

On Wednesday, the HSE published its 2024 national service plan, following a year in which the executive faced significant criticism for budget overruns. It implemented a recruitment freeze for the vast majority of staff as a result of the financial deficit in 2023.

In 2024, the Government allocated a record budget of €23.5 billion for the HSE, which is 4.6 per cent above last year’s budget.

Of this, €2.8 billion has been provided by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth in respect of specialist disability services.

A total €162.8 million investment has been provided for new developments, including enhancing mental health and disability services.

This year will also see the establishment of six new HSE health regions and the change in size, purpose and function of the HSE at national level.

However, the service plan warned it would be a “significant challenge” to run existing services within the allocated budget and it is “likely” a supplementary budget would be needed.

“The cost of running our existing services at current levels over the next twelve months will exceed the total funding available to the health service in 2024,” the service plan said.

“Therefore, in addition to developing more effective service delivery approaches to enable greater activity to meet rising demand, we will also seek other opportunities to minimise the level of financial deficit that will arise.”

There will be “affordable” limits on whole-time equivalents (WTEs) staff for various sectors, which “may mean a reduction for some services, compared to 2023″, the plan said.

Some of the other ways the HSE intends to reduce spending is a reduction of one third of agency staff hours, which will equate to circa €250 million for the year. Replacing with directly employed staff and reducing over time will yield savings of €80 million for the full year, bringing the total pay-related reductions to €330 million.

There is also a €34 million savings target for expenditure on consultancy for the year.

“This reduction in agency staff hours, which currently contribute directly to service provision, means that we will need to increase productivity to be able to maintain current service levels, and grow them where this has been specifically funded.”

The HSE delivers more care to more patients every year, but services remain “under pressure almost all year round and are operating in challenging environments”, according to the document.

Over the period 2017 to 2022, unscheduled care presentations increased from 1.25 million to 1.59 million, an increase of 27 per cent.

The number of presentations is projected to increase almost threefold in the next two decades, between 2022 and 2042.

“The continued growth in patient demand presents ongoing challenges, both in terms of staffing and delivery of healthcare in this setting, and in the financing of this growing level of activity,” the service plan said.

Bernard Gloster, chief executive of the HSE, said the investment in services is welcome and “has allowed the HSE to respond to sustained pressures, but not yet to overcome all of them”.

“In 2023, we improved access in both scheduled and unscheduled care but with, many challenges remaining, these must be our priorities again in 2024. Delivering high-quality, safe, effective, responsive and person-centred healthcare service is our paramount focus,” he said.

“We will continue to meet the changing healthcare needs of the population, which includes a growing and ageing population and an increasing number of people living with complex care needs.”