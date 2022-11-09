HSE proposal on limiting home births ‘irresponsible and dangerous’

The HSE proposes restricting home births to women living within 30 minutes of a hospital. File photograph: Getty Images

A HSE proposal to limit home births to women who live within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital has been described as “not evidence based”, “irresponsible” and “dangerous” by Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Ms Cairns has told the Dáil it would have “far-reaching consequences” for families in rural Ireland who would be “denied access to these maternity services”.

“Home birthing would be prohibited in large areas of Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Monaghan and Wicklow,” the Cork South West TD said on Wednesday. “This will impact thousands of families.”

Last Sunday, women from rural areas and their partners and children were among a group of 250 people who attended a protest in Cork to register their anger at the proposed HSE recommendation.

Midwives in the community say the change would have a major impact on women living outside of cities.

The protest was supported by AIMS Ireland, The Midwives Association of Ireland, Better Maternity Care, The Doula Association of Ireland and the Community Midwives Association.

AIMS chairwoman Krysia Lynch said Ireland has an extremely limited set of choices with respect to maternity care. There are no birth centres and very few midwifery-led options, unlike what you would find across the border in Northern Ireland for example, she said.

According to the CSO’s vital statistics, published on October 28th, almost all births in 2020 – 99 per cent – occurred in hospitals.

There were 314 domiciliary births, such as home births or births that take place in a location other than a hospital, in 2020, 54 more than the 260 recorded in 2019.