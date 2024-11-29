Calling all meat eaters: Where to eat the best steaks in Ireland

Elbow Lane
4 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; elbowlane.ie
With an open wood grill burning in the heart of the kitchen, and home-brewed beers to accompany their fine steaks, Elbow Lane is a Cork treasure.
Fire
The Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2; firesteakhouse.ie
Whether you’re dining in the elaborate main room or on the beautiful terrace, Fire remains one of Dublin’s most popular spots for steak.
Featherblade
51b Dawson St, Dublin 2; featherblade.ie
Quality steaks in a casual setting at very pocket friendly prices.
FX Buckley
Multiple locations; thebuckleycollection.ie
Given that the Buckley family started as butchers, it’s no surprise that this award-winning group of restaurants serve some of Ireland’s finest steaks.
Harte’s of Kildare
Market Square, Kildare Town, Co Kildare; harteskildare.ie
This award-winning gastropub knows how to serve up great steaks, paired perfectly with one of their own craft beers.
Hawksmoor
34 College Green, Dublin 2; hawksmoor.ie
Whether it’s the good value rump steak at lunch, or a hearty porterhouse for dinner, enjoy them all in Dublin’s most stunning diningroom. Read our review here.
James St
19–21 James Street SouthBelfast; jamesst.co.uk
Charcoal-grilled Tyrone beef, wine and cocktails make James St the smart choice for steaks in Belfast.
McSwiggan’s
3 Eyre Street, Woodquay Market, Galway; mcswiggans.ie
Enjoy Gilligan’s Farm dry-aged steaks, cooked in a charcoal Josper oven in this busy Galway spot.
Mikey Ryans
76 Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary; mikeyryans.ie
This luxe gastropub in the heart of Cashel serves fine, hearty steaks, best enjoyed with triple-cooked chips and their shallot and Bourguignon sauce.
Cornstore
Multiple locations; cornstore.ie
With restaurants in Cork and Limerick, the stylish Cornstore serves up premium dry-aged steaks and fun cocktails.