Calling all meat eaters: Where to eat the best steaks in Ireland

Brothers Harrison and Ronan Sharpe, head chef and general manager repectively, at Elbow Lane, Cork. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Elbow Lane

4 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; elbowlane.ie

With an open wood grill burning in the heart of the kitchen, and home-brewed beers to accompany their fine steaks, Elbow Lane is a Cork treasure.

Fire, Dawson Street, Dublin. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Fire

The Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2; firesteakhouse.ie

Whether you’re dining in the elaborate main room or on the beautiful terrace, Fire remains one of Dublin’s most popular spots for steak.

Featherblade

51b Dawson St, Dublin 2; featherblade.ie

Quality steaks in a casual setting at very pocket friendly prices.

An FX Buckley T-bone steak

FX Buckley

Given that the Buckley family started as butchers, it’s no surprise that this award-winning group of restaurants serve some of Ireland’s finest steaks.

READ MORE

Harte’s of Kildare

Market Square, Kildare Town, Co Kildare; harteskildare.ie

This award-winning gastropub knows how to serve up great steaks, paired perfectly with one of their own craft beers.

Hawksmoor

34 College Green, Dublin 2; hawksmoor.ie

Whether it’s the good value rump steak at lunch, or a hearty porterhouse for dinner, enjoy them all in Dublin’s most stunning diningroom. Read our review here.

James St

19–21 James Street SouthBelfast; jamesst.co.uk

Charcoal-grilled Tyrone beef, wine and cocktails make James St the smart choice for steaks in Belfast.

McSwiggan’s

3 Eyre Street, Woodquay Market, Galway; mcswiggans.ie

Enjoy Gilligan’s Farm dry-aged steaks, cooked in a charcoal Josper oven in this busy Galway spot.

Mikey Ryans

76 Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary; mikeyryans.ie

This luxe gastropub in the heart of Cashel serves fine, hearty steaks, best enjoyed with triple-cooked chips and their shallot and Bourguignon sauce.

Staff member Julius Havranek, Cornstore, Cork. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Cornstore

With restaurants in Cork and Limerick, the stylish Cornstore serves up premium dry-aged steaks and fun cocktails.