Eating out: 19 of the best new restaurants to try around Ireland now

Achara in Temple Bar features a custom-made barbecue at the heart of the menu.

Achara

14-18, Aston Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 FV38; 089-9477910, acharadublin.ie

The most exciting east-Asian-inspired food in town at the moment comes from this Aston Quay restaurant, where a Santa Maria barbecue that has been custom-made by Smokin’ Soul is at the heart of the menu. Start with the by now legendary chargrilled mussels and work through the menu with some very fine cocktails. Read our review here. Corinna Hardgrave

Chef Ahmet Dede who, along with Maria Archer, has opened Baba'de in Baltimore. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Baba’de

The Mews, Baltimore, Co Cork; 028-48112, babade.ie

With the opening of casual Baba’de, Chef Ahmet Dede returns to the building where he earned the first of his two Michelin stars with Dede restaurant, partnering once again with Maria Archer. It’s charmingly named for Ahmet’s daughter Aleyna. During the morning, the menu is all about Turkish-style breakfast, while the evening offers an eclectic mixture of beguiling small plates. With the winter months closing in, look out for wine club evenings with guest sommeliers. Joanne Cronin

Bayou

8 MacCurtain Street, Cork; instagram.com/bayou_cork

Cork people are known to have deep feelings about the best chipper in the city, with KC & Sons from the Crawford family frequently a top contender. Now Josh Crawford, along with Arkansas-born wife Kate, is moving in a very different direction with the opening of Bayou, a New Orleans-inspired restaurant. For anyone who has ever been to the Big Easy, the menu of fried chicken and biscuits, beignets and muffulettas will feel immediately authentic. JC

Beach House owners Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Beach House Fish & Chip Shop

Turkey Road, Tramore, Co Waterford X91 Y521; 051-338270, beachhousetramore.ie

Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan have opened this luxe fish and chip shop in the beautiful first floor of their premises in Tramore. It is open year round – eat in (seating 20, now even cosier with a wood-burning stove), or takeaway – and offers an interesting wine list. A handful of smaller plates includes local seafood from Tramore Bay, such as crab or lobster salad, local prawns, or Duncannon smoked salmon and chowder, all served with their home-made soda bread. Beer battered fish and chips are €19.95; and plaice, John Dory, and turbot are available as daily specials at market prices. The Seafood Restaurant is closed for winter and will reopen in March 2025. CH

Bearú chef and owner Dave Rowley with a roast heirloom beetroot, baby potatoes, kale and hazelnut salad. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Bearú

52 South Street, New Ross, Co Wexford, Y34 YR02; 051-420 735, bearu.ie

If you’re starting to wonder whether the restaurant business is all gimmicks and Instagram filters these days, just head straight to Bearú in New Ross. By day, it’s a smart cafe, by night, a proper restaurant – no fuss, no frills – run by chef Dave Rowley and his wife, local woman Siobhán Ward. The menu’s tight, just three choices per course, and that’s because they cook what’s fresh – fish practically flapping in off the boats and seasonal produce. Read our review here. CH

CN Dumpling, perfect for budget-friendly, quick, tasty bites. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

CN Dumpling

4b Montague Street, Dublin 2; 01-5599666, cndumpling.ie

Affordable dumplings are the star in this stripped-back, budget-friendly joint, where the glowing neon CN Dumpling sign above your head is just about the fanciest thing in the room. You’ve got options: steamed, grilled, boiled, or drowned in a fierce Sichuan chilli broth, or snowflake style. There are sides too, such as a cucumber and jellyfish salad that’s as refreshing as it is unexpected. It’s the kind of place for popping into for a quick, tasty bite. Read our review here. CH

Coppinger: Hooray! It's back. Photograph: Alan Betson

Coppinger

1 Coppinger Row, Dublin, D02 Y973; 01-672 9884, instagram.com/coppingerdublin

There was a collective cheer when Coppinger swung open its freshly revamped doors back in August, and with chef Daniel Hannigan at the helm, the food has taken a serious step up. It’s a sharing plates affair, with no shortage of tasty options, and – thankfully – no minimum spend to box you in. The cocktails are a triumph. Start with the celery gimlet and work your way through the list. Read our review here. CH

Dolly’s

14 Main St, Liscannor, Co Clare, V95 VX56; instagram.com/dollysliscannor/

Fresh from a morning swim, Elaine Slattery used to drive to Lahinch for a hot chocolate. Wanting something closer to home, she transformed a 200-year-old cottage in Liscannor into Dolly’s coffee shop. Open since August, it’s now the spot for a post-dip hot chocolate, chai latte after a coastal walk, or a yoga-recovery matcha. Pastel de nata, Viennoisserie and sourdough are supplied from Hugo’s, there’s Happy Tummy bread, and organic vegetables and eggs from Moy Hill Farm. Upstairs is a community space for yoga, Pilates and poetry readings. Dogs are very welcome (it’s named after her own pooch). CH

Esther's chef Derek Kelly. Photograph: Tom Honan

Esther’s Restaurant & Wine Bar

63 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, A94 PN23; 01-2123725, esthers.ie

Stools hug the counters by the wall and window at chef Derek Kelly and Nicole Keegan’s Mount Merrion restaurant, while the snug delivers a proper sit-down vibe for those who like a bit more intimacy. The menu calls it “small and large plates”, but it easily adapts to starters and mains. Tasty, shareable dishes include free-range, spicy fried chicken and charred baby leeks smothered in ajo blanco, and it’s worth checking out the red prawn fregola. Read our review here. CH

David Doran, James Ryder, Sally O’Brien and Molly O’Rourke of Farmgate, which has newly opened in Lismore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Farmgate

17 Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford, P51 PEC3; 087-865 6231, farmgate.ie

Storm Babet’s rampage through Midleton in east Cork in 2023 had a devastating impact on Farmgate Café, which Maróg O’Brien had opened in 1983. Now newly opened in Lismore in a heritage building that once played host to O’Brien’s Pub, there is a long counter area for walk-ins and diningroom at the back. The menu is based on local, seasonal produce which is cooked simply, preserving the original ethos of Farmgate. Read our review here. CH

Floritz, St Stephen's Green: Small and large plates with a strong Asian influence. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Floritz

22 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2; 01-5312535, floritz.ie

Floritz surely can lay claim to being the most glamorous diningroom in Ireland, bursting with bright colours and a luxe style that can only be described as Georgian tropical. Chef Matt Fuller oversees an extensive menu of small and large plates with a strong Asian influence. Groups can share plates of charcoal grilled yakitori, sushi, bao or dishes such as miso roast black cod. Read our review here. JC

Forest Avenue – owners John and Sandy Wyer are planning to open a bistro next door. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Forest Avenue

8 Sussex Terrace, Sussex Road, Dublin, D04C7F4; 01-6678337, forestavenuerestaurant.ie

Forest Avenue feels like a neighbourhood spot until you taste what John Wyer does with suckling pig and vegetables from the McNally family farm and then you realise it’s quietly exceptional. The three-course lunch is a reasonable €49, while the evening tasting menu will set you back €89, a bargain for what they’re offering. And if that wasn’t enough, owners John and Sandy Wyer are doubling down with plans to open a French bistro next door, charmingly named Forêt. Read our review here. CH

Will Monaghan in his new restaurant, Hidden, in Dublin's Smithfield. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Hidden by One Society

Unit 7, Block A, Smithfield Market, Dublin 7; onesociety.ie/hiddenbyonesociety

Owner Will Monaghan hit the headlines recently when he was candid about the struggle faced by city centre restaurants. Hidden is his latest venture, smack in the heart of Smithfield. The vibe here is similar to sister restaurant One Society, with tasty all-day brunch, switching to tapas, wine and pizza in the evenings, made using a wide range of produce from Irish suppliers. JC

Chef Stephen McAllister in Lotus Eaters, Nassau Street. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Lotus Eaters

4 Nassau Street, Dublin 2; 01-6703865, thepigsear.ie

It’s a brave move to change a much-loved restaurant but that’s exactly what Andrea and Stephen McAllister did when they transformed The Pig’s Ear into Lotus Eaters. They describe it as serving the type of flavours that they love to cook at home. Pick and mix from dishes such as barbecue pork belly skewers, poached chicken salad with cucumber and rayu, or their signature Wagyu beef burger. Read our review here. JC

Nádúr

Nano Nagle Place, Abbey Street, Cork; 021-4322107, instagram.com/nadurdeli

Nádúr (meaning ‘nature’ in Irish) is the little sister to Cork’s much loved Good Day Deli. Owners Clare Condon and New Zealander Kristin Makirere have taken a unique little 18th century building and fitted it out with Irish oak, bespoke ceramics and Irish linen, while maintaining the style of fresh, seasonal food they have long championed. Visit for breakfast, coffee and lunch. JC

Parrilla in Ranelagh, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

Parrilla

7-9 Sandford Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4970122, parillaranelagh.com

It’s all about tequila and grilling at Jules Mak’s new Mexican restaurant. The margarita made with Casamigos tequila and avocado syrup is already a signature serve but there are nine others from which to choose. Chef Hector Gutierrez Ochoa turns out bites, hand-pressed tacos and meaty main courses grilled over open fire, including strip loin steak with chimichurri. The atmosphere is buzzy and booking is essential. JC

Blackrock cafe-cum-wine bar September. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

September

3 Bath Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 086-0507591, instagram.com/september.dublin

Not everyone loves a communal table, but if you’re heading to Blackrock’s latest by-day cafe, by-night wine bar, you’ll find more intimate options if you book wisely. Delicious, small plates such as line-caught mackerel in ajo blanco are on the evening menu, and the well-chosen wine list means this is the sort of spot where you could easily find yourself lingering. Read our review here. CH

The Buck’s Head

77-79 Main Street, Dundrum, Co Down, BT33 0LU; +44 28-43751868, thebucksheaddundrum.co.uk

Chef Alex Greene became famous due to the Great British Menu, becoming the first chef from Northern Ireland to secure a course at the banquet. Along with close friend and business partner Bronagh McCormick, he has recently reopened The Buck’s Head in Dundrum. The focus is on traditional pub food, done excellently, so expect lobster Thermidor with salad and fries or the de Terra shorthorn burger topped with pulled beef shin. JC

Monkfish served at The Harbour Kitchen, Greystones. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Harbour Kitchen

Beach Road, Rathdown Lower, Greystones, Co Wicklow, A63 H670; 01-5170197, harbourkitchen.ie

With stone walls, timber beams and a coastal vibe, this Greystones spot has Sheerin Wilde (ex-Avalon) managing and Jaco Pretorius (formerly of La Maison) running the kitchen. The fish-led menu also offers steak, chicken and vegetarian dishes, keeping things flexible. Starters are under €15.50, while mains range from €19.50 for moules marinières to €42 for a 16oz Irish Angus T-bone. It’s as good for a quick bite as it is for something special. Read our review here. CH