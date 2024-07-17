Six great food stalls around Ireland to look out for this summer

Dooncastle Seafood Trailer

Opposite Kylemore House, Lake Shore, Kylemore, Connemara, Co Galway; instagram.com/dooncastle_oysters

John Ward in the Dooncastle Seafood Trailer

You’ll find John Ward’s seafood trailer in the secluded location by the lake opposite Kylemore House, where he serves oysters and seafood cooked to order. There are a few picnic benches, so this is a charming place to stop for a bite. Corinna Hardgrave

Julia’s Lobster Truck

Glencolumbkille House, Carron, Co Clare; 087-6167277, @juliaslobstertruck

Lobster, chips and salad and prawn po'boy at Julia's Lobster Truck in Co Clare

Julia Hemingway trained at Leith’s school of Food and Wine and worked with Margot and Fergus Henderson’s The French House Dining Room in London before moving to Ireland to work as a private chef. In the summer you’ll find her selling amazing seafood from her food truck, including oysters, barbecued lobster, grilled fish and mussels and chips. Follow her on Instagram as the location changes. Read our full review here. CH

Misunderstood Heron

The Misunderstood Heron, Leenaun, Co Galway

Kim Young and Reinaldo Seco’s South American-inspired food truck on the edge of the Killary Fjord made it on to the pages of Lonely Planet as one of the most stunning locations in which to eat great food. Dishes change regularly and could include mackerel with lemon, cream, chives and baby potatoes; langoustine curanto; curried lamb pasties and Killary Fjord mussels in home-made cholita sauce. CH

Mushroom Butcher

90 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; instagram.com/mushroombutcher

The Mushroom Butcher, South Circular Road, Dublin

Australian Mark Senn and his Lithuanian partner Ingrid Baceviciute took on the task of growing their own mushrooms in dark, humid conditions in a former retail unit in Portobello. They now run a food truck outside their operation on Saturdays, selling the most incredible line-up of mushroom-based takeaway food. The menu changes weekly and ranges from tacos, sushi and flatbreads to their famed mushroom fillet roll in a baguette. Be sure to order the creme brûlée doughnuts if they’re on. Read our full review here. CH

Snappy Snappy

Dooneen, Letterfrack, Co Galway, H91 X2X2; 085-7122717, instagram.com/snappysnappycrab

A crab roll from Snappy Snappy

There are just two delicious choices at this food truck: fresh crab on house-made Japanese-style milk buns, or crab on toasted sourdough. Both dishes are €16.50 and come with a selection of sauces and almond dressed green beans. Outdoor seating for 70 people is at picnic benches along the waterfront and surrounding grass areas and there is plenty of parking. Across the road is “Oifig an Fish”, a new casual restaurant that focuses on fish and seafood. Read our full review here. CH

Sumi’s Kitchen

Ryan’s Pub, Beggar’s Bush, 115 Haddington Road, Dublin 4; instagram.com/sumiskitchen_official

Pankaj and Samruddhi Adurkar opened Sumi’s kitchen in September 2023 and it attracts a huge number of Indian diners as well as Irish fans

I was not expecting to find a fantastic Maharashtrian food truck at the back of a pub car park but life has a habit of throwing happy curveballs. Started in 2023, Sumi’s Kitchen has built up a following in Dublin’s Indian community for their authentic, home-made dishes. There is a regular menu of street food classics such as vada pan or onion bhajis, but it is the changing daily specials that really entice. Check Instagram for dishes such as black pepper soya curry, fish thali or egg lababdar. Read our full review here. Joanne Cronin